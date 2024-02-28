Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Rhona tells her family she’s pleading not guilty

Emmerdale spoilers tonight reveal Rhona comes to a big decision about her future – and not everyone is going to like it.

Meanwhile, Tom continues to manipulate Belle as he uses her past to make her feel bad.

Also, Cain steps in to get through to Charity – but can he?

All this in tonight’s Emmerdale spoilers. And don’t forget – the soap starts at the earlier time of 7pm.

Marlon and Mary are shocked by Rhona’s revelation (Credit: ITV)

Rhona drops a bombshell

Rhona is a wreck as she prepares for her plea hearing. Mary is taking control and Rhona feels pulled in all directions. Plus, April is still struggling.

After a meeting with her lawyer, Rhona is still torn over her plea. Knowing the best chance to avoid prison is to plead guilty, Rhona just can’t face branding herself a criminal.

Soon enough Rhona reaches a decision. She drops the bombshell on Marlon and Mary in the cafe that she is pleading not guilty at her trial. Will they support her in this?

Will Belle realise Tom’s game? (Credit: ITV)

Tom manipulates Belle in Emmerdale spoilers

After Belle’s job offer left him furious, Tom gave her the silent treatment and stomped off to bed.

His sly behaviour continues tonight when there’s a mix-up over the food shop, which Belle takes responsibility for even though Tom was behind it.

Tom then tells Belle he has made a promise to Jimmy. He has offered up Belle’s services to talk to Angel.

After Belle spent time in a secure children’s home when she accidentally killed Gemma, he thinks Belle would be the perfect person to explain what the experience might be like to Angelica.

Belle is shaken to have her past raked up, but Tom soon manages to guilt trip her. She can’t say no, but will it go well? Or will it be just another chance for Tom to be in control?

Can Cain help Charity? (Credit: ITV)

Cain helps Charity

With Charity totally cut off from all her loved ones, Cain decides to take action. He barges in and suggests counselling sessions.

The idea is met with total contempt by Charity. However, Cain isn’t giving up.

He tells her he’ll stay in the house that night to prove she’s not a danger to anyone. She’s unsure, preferring to use drink to numb her pain.

Eventually she gives in and says she’ll think about the counselling. But will it be enough?

