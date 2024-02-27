Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Belle gets an exciting job offer and Tom exerts his control again

Emmerdale spoilers tonight show married life really not all it’s cracked up to be for Belle Dingle. As Tom once again shows her his controlling side, will she realise she’s in trouble here?

Also, No one seems to be able to get through to Charity – can anyone help her with her pain?

And, sparks fly for Suzy and Vanessa again, but is it the right time?

Read on for tonight’s Emmerdale spoilers.

Tom’s impression of a stroppy teen continues tonight (Credit: ITV)

Tom controls Belle

Belle and Tom’s married life didn’t get off to the best start when he left the bride-to-be hanging as to whether the wedding would go ahead at all. Then he laid into her about her family ruining everything on their wedding night and made her sleep on the sofa.

After their honeymoon, things briefly seemed better between the newlyweds. But then Tom took over and controlled how Belle did the washing and it all felt very uncomfortable.

When Belle then tried to seduce him at work wearing nothing but a raincoat, Tom lost it and humiliated her. We know things are going to get worse and Belle’s fairy tale marriage will become controlling and abusive and tonight Tom shows his mean side again.

Belle is given a job opportunity by Suzy. She’s really excited by it and rushes home to tell Tom.

However, his reaction isn’t what she was expecting and he gives her the silent treatment. Will Belle call him out on his behaviour?

Charity has ended her marriage, but will she accept help? (Credit: ITV)

Charity’s struggles continue in Emmerdale spoilers

After her release from the police station, Charity went to visit Mack last night and told him their marriage was over. She didn’t want to hurt him again and saw no other way forward.

Cain went to see her at home and she demanded to be left alone. Tonight, despite everyone’s best efforts, Charity continues to isolate herself.

Even Mack can’t get through to his wife, but is this the end of them for good?

Can they put the past behind them? (Credit: ITV)

Will Vanessa and Suzy reunite?

Although they split up before Vanessa moved to Canada, there’s clearly still a spark between Vanessa and Suzy. And now the vet has returned for good, can they rekindle their romance?

Tonight there’s a flirtatious encounter between the former lovers in the Woolpack bar, but will they take it further?

And where does this leave Mary, whose feelings for Suzy are clearly growing by the day?

