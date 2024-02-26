Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Mack is awake and defending Charity, but she is struggling

Our Emmerdale spoilers tonight can reveal that Mack continues to recover after being stabbed by Charity last week. He’s quick to leap to her defence – but she continues to struggle with her PTSD.

Elsewhere, Jimmy and Nicola wonder whether they’ve left Angel unprepared for what lies in her imminent future.

Meanwhile, Marlon tries to stay supportive of Rhona ahead of her looming court case.

Read our Emmerdale spoilers tonight in full below.

Charity lashed out and accidentally stabbed Mack last week (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Charity continues to unravel

Mack’s family gather around a recovering Mack as he prepares to face police questioning about the stabbing.

In police custody, Charity is relieved to learn that Mack is fine, but worries about the pending charges.

Back at the hospital, Mack details his version of events to DI Rowe. He explains that she wasn’t to blame for what was ultimately an accident.

Upon learning that she’s been released from the station, Cain worries about Charity. Once his family leave, a guilty Charity confesses her love to sleeping Mack before leaving.

Afterwards, distraught, she pushes away Cain and continues to struggle in silence, alone.

Can she find the help she needs before it’s too late?

Nicola and Jimmy worry about their daughter’s future (Credit: ITV)

Jimmy and Nicola worry for Angel

With Angel facing a custodial sentence for crashing the car which killed Heath, Jimmy and Nicola wonder if they’ve left their daughter unprepared for her ordeal.

Can they help Angelica come to terms with her looming sentence in time?

Rhona and Marlon worry about her court case (Credit: ITV)

Marlon lends Rhona his support

With Rhona’s court case for kidnapping Ivy nearing, Marlon stays supportive of his wife. However, it’s clear that the pressure is getting to them both.

Can they stay strong enough to fight Rhona’s corner?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7:30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

