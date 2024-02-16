Emmerdale: Return of the ‘old’ Cain on the horizon after chaotic Belle wedding day scenes, fans predict

Fans of Emmerdale have predicted that the ‘old’ Cain Dingle could soon make his return following scenes from Belle’s wedding last night (Thursday, February 15). The Cain of old has mellowed in recent years, setting down with wife Moira and being a father to his many children in the village and beyond.

However, all that could be set to change following the messy events of Tom and Belle’s wedding.

Ruby exposed Caleb and Tracy’s affair to the shocked attendees of the wedding (Credit: ITV)

All hell breaks loose as Ruby and Tom dig in

In a chaotic turn of events, newcomer Ruby waited for the wedding reception to break the news that Caleb had been having an affair with Tracy.

As the wedding reception descended into chaos, Tom watched the Dingles in a state of judgemental despair. Afterwards, he took his frustrations out on Belle – giving her the cold shoulder as she chose to read a letter from late mum Lisa.

Many fans wondered whether the events of Belle’s wedding could lead to the return of the ‘old’ Cain Dingle. While family man Cain has largely taken over from Cain the violent criminal, Caleb sleeping with his son’s wife could change that. And Tom’s emotional abuse of Belle surely wouldn’t go down too well either.

Cain and Caleb have been getting along well recently (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans predict the return of ‘old’ Cain

Writing on X as the episode aired last night, viewers shared their theories regarding Cain’s return to form.

“I am only watching for Ruby. I can’t wait for her to tell everyone about Tracy and Caleb’s affair. Like, Nate is Cain’s son. Cain is gonna go mad. And I want the old Cain back. Also loving Ruby, hope they keep her on,” wrote one fan.

“The question here is which is going to be worse – the emotional hurt that Tracy is going to get when she loses custody of her daughter because she’s known to pretty much the entire town being a tramp? Well, the physical hurt the Cain is probably going to do to Caleb,” another posited.

Cain is unlikely to react well to Tom’s treatment of Belle (Credit: ITV)

“God help Tom when Cain finds out. What a very sad ending with Lisa’s letter,” said a third.

“Cain is going to break his legs when he finds out,” another added.

Will the events of the wedding bring about the return of a more violent, unpredictable Cain Dingle?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

