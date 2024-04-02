Emmerdale spoilers: Rhona loses control in court as the jury decide her fate

Our Emmerdale spoilers reveal that Rhona Goskirk loses control of emotions as she takes to court, with the jury deciding how they will proceed following the kidnap charges.

This comes in the wake of Rhona kidnapping baby Ivy and attempting to flee the country with the infant. While Rhona eventually saw sense and returned the child to dad Gus, she now faces the consequences of her actions.

But will Rhona’s emotional outburst in court only worsen her fate?

Read our Emmerdale spoilers for this storyline in full below.

Vanessa takes to the stand in Rhona’s defence (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Rhona and Marlon feel the pressure as they prepare for trial

With Rhona’s trial looming, Marlon struggles to keep her mind off the big day. As they head into court, Gus begins to twist the narrative while Rhona watches on, horrified.

Rhona’s defence fights back, questioning Gus’s character. Rhona hopes that the tide will turn in her favour when Vanessa takes to the stand.

But will Vanessa be caught out by the prosecution’s brutal line of questioning?

Gus has the jury questioning Rhona’s character (Credit: ITV)

Rhona takes to the stand

At home, Paddy attempts to distract April, but fails when the residents of the Woolpack gossip about Rhona’s case.

Back in court, Rhona takes to the stand. As the prosecution call her character into question, Rhona’s temper flares and she lashes out at Gus.

Afterwards, as the judge adjourns for the day, Rhona feels regretful over her loss in composure.

Meanwhile, the debate rages on back at the Woolpack. April worries that, with Rhona’s own friends questioning her actions, the jury will be even less sympathetic.

Rhona awaits the jury’s decision (Credit: ITV)

Rhona’s future hangs in the balance

The next day, Rhona is shaken when Gus revels in her apparent defeat. As the jury make their deliberations, Rhona awaits her fate.

What will the jury decide?

