Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Mack dumps Chloe

In Emmerdale spoilers tonight Chloe is facing heartbreak when Mackenzie goes through with dumping her. But will he tell her the full truth?

Meanwhile, Rhona is having a hard time keeping away from baby Ivy, and Billy and Dawn are left disappointed by Kim.

All this in tonight’s Emmerdale spoilers.

Heartbreak is ahead for Chloe (Credit: ITV)

Mack ends things with Chloe

After deciding his heart lies with Charity, Mackenzie knows he has to finish his relationship with smitten Chloe. However, he has been dragging his feet after her injuries from the crash and then her collapsing last week.

Initially agreeing with Charity they would officially reunite after Christmas, Mack has been struggling with the deceit. But on Friday (November 17), when she was given the all-clear from her MRI, he knew he couldn’t live with himself any more and needed to finish it now.

Charity is sceptical that he’ll go through with it and fully expects him to bottle it.

But Mack proves her wrong when he tells Chloe it’s over. She is in complete shock and although devastated, pretends she’s not bothered.

Chloe dismissed Mackenzie in a cold fashion, like he’s a business transaction. She then cries on her sister’s shoulder, letting it all out.

As Chloe tries to cope with the pain, how will she feel when she realises the exact reason Mack has left her – and who for?

Gus holds Rhona responsible for Lucy’s death (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Rhona can’t keep away

After baby Ivy’s harrowing birth and the death of Lucy Rhona doesn’t know how to feel or what to do. Clearly not coping, she pretends she’s fine.

But in reality, she is sneaking off to the hospital to see the baby.

Rhona attempts to find out how Ivy is doing from the nurse at the ICU, but when Gus arrives, things become tense. It’s clear he still blames her for Lucy’s death and is furious to see her at the hospital.

However, despite Gus making his feelings perfectly clear, will Rhona be able to stay away?

Can Kim rein it in? (Credit: ITV)

Kim wades in

Dawn and Billy are excited for the baby’s arrival. They have a folder full of ideas for decorating the nursey.

Showing them to Kim, they’re upset when Kim turns round and says they won’t need any ideas because her interior decorator has the whole thing covered.

As Kim shows them what she’s got planned, will they agree with her wishes?

