Emmerdale: Mack, Charity and Chloe love triangle needs to stop, fans beg

Last night in Emmerdale (Monday, November 13), Mack tried to stop Charity from going away to Scotland.

He ended up confessing his love to her and suggested breaking up with Chloe to be with her.

Emmerdale fans have truly had enough of the repetitive storyline and have begged for Mack to make his mind up once and for all.

Mack protested for Charity to stay (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Mack declared his love to Charity

In the latest episode of Emmerdale, Mack found out that Charity was planning on going to Scotland to be with Debbie.

Upset, he then lay down on the road in front of her car and begged her not to leave.

He was humiliated when Charity revealed that she was only going for a few days and had no intention of moving there.

Mack then decided to confess his true feelings for Charity as she ended up doing the same. He suggested going back home to Chloe and breaking things off with her right there and then.

Mack has made a decision – yet again… (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans have had enough of Mack’s indecisiveness

So, Mack’s finally decided to put an end to his love triangle and has chosen to be with Charity.

Okay, but how long will it be before he decides that he wants to be with Chloe again? Fans are sick of the same old storyline and have had enough of Mack going around in circles.

They really want him to make his mind up and end the storyline once and for all.

One fan exclaimed: “Mack and Charity, Mack and Chloe. Who gives a [bleep] – end it all! Dreadful story.”

Another complained: “Seriously end the Mack and Charity [bleep], no chemistry at all and it’s going on for so long!”

A third person asked: “How much longer can this Mack/Charity storyline be dragged out?! So boring.”

Mack tries to break up with Chloe tonight (Credit: ITV)

Will Mack finally end things with Chloe?

Tonight (Tuesday, November 14), Mack tries to dump Chloe but is interrupted as Chloe suddenly collapses.

As an ambulance arrives to take Chloe to hospital, will Mack bottle telling her that it’s over?

