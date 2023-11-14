Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Chloe collapses as Mack tries to dump her

In Emmerdale spoilers tonight (Tuesday, November 14), Mack sets out with the intention of ending things with Chloe.

However, as he tries to break up with her, Chloe soon collapses sparking fear for her health.

But, will Mack get the chance to break Chloe’s heart in Emmerdale spoilers?

An ambulance comes for Chloe (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Chloe is rushed to hospital

Tonight, Mack’s delighted when Charity agrees to give things another go and get back together.

Mack then heads off to break the news to Chloe that he’s in love with Charity and wants to end things with her.

However, as Mack starts to tell Chloe how he feels he soon finds himself ringing an ambulance for her.

As Chloe collapses, she’s rushed to hospital. But, did Mack get round to breaking up with Chloe before she fainted?

Rhona struggles with the revelation (Credit: ITV)

Rhona finds out the truth about Gus and Lucy’s baby

With Gus and Lucy’s huge baby bombshell playing on his mind, Marlon can’t keep it a secret any longer.

Talking to Rhona, Marlon prepares himself for a rather difficult conversation.

He then tells Rhona that Gus and Lucy used her embryos without her consent.

With Rhona shocked, Marlon then adds that he saw a pregnant Lucy with Gus whilst he was at the hospital.

Rhona struggles to comprehend what this means for her and her family. But, how will she deal with the situation?

Dawn finds out about Billy’s run in with Aaron (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Dawn is furious with Billy

During a conversation with Paddy, Dawn is stunned to find out that Billy and Aaron had words with each other at the playground.

Heading back home after work, Dawn confronts Billy over the matter. She’s desperate to be told what went down between them both. But, will Billy reveal the truth to Dawn?

