Emmerdale: Billy nose injury looked different throughout episode, fans notice

Last night in Emmerdale (Wednesday, November 15), Billy and Aaron continued their feud by fighting with each other in the shop.

Pollard tried to stop the two of them but it wasn’t long before they caused damage to the shop – and themselves.

Emmerdale fans have now noticed a continuity error as Billy’s nose injury appearance to change throughout the scenes.

Will had to break up the fight (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Billy and Aaron had a fight in the shop

Viewers of the ITV soap will know that Billy and Aaron recently clashed with each other at the playground.

Eve accused Lucas of pushing her, making Aaron furious and soon turning his anger towards Billy.

Last night, Billy and Aaron clashed again whilst both at David’s shop, soon continuing their vendetta against each other.

It wasn’t long before they started fighting with each other, destroying the shop. Pollard demanded that they stopped but the fight didn’t break up until Will intervened.

Will then told the two men to go home whilst promising to pay Pollard for the damages to the shop.

Billy’s nose got bad really quickly (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans spot huge Billy makeup continuity error

Emmerdale fans have now spotted a huge error within last night’s episode. They’ve highlighted how Billy’s nose didn’t look that bad when Aaron hit him but moments later when he returned home, it looked really bad.

One fan wondered: “Has Billy had a fight with a lamppost on the way home? His face looked nowhere near as bad when he left the shop.”

Has Billy had a fight with a lampost on the way home, his face looked no where near as bad when he left the shop. #emmerdale — Ashley Grace 🌺 (@Theatreluvvie12) November 15, 2023

Just a minute. Did Will smack Billy in the nose again on the way home. It wasn't that bad in the shop #Emmerdale — Pam (@pam_debeauvoir) November 15, 2023

So a little cut on Billy's nose has turned into a full blown blood fest 🤣🤣🤣 #emmerdale — Gavin Evans (@GavinEvs) November 15, 2023

Another fan wrote: “Just a minute. Did Will smack Billy in the nose again on the way home? It wasn’t that bad in the shop.”

A third person laughed: “So a little cute on Billy’s nose has turned into a full blown blood fest.”

Things escalate further (Credit: ITV)

Can Billy put his feud with Aaron to one side?

It looks as though there’s still bad blood between Billy and Aaron later this week as Emmerdale spoilers show the pair having another run in.

But, can they both agree to keep things civil? Or, will things leave them even more battered and bruised next time around?

