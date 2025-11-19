Emmerdale spoilers for Thu Nov 20: Kev’s dangerous scheme, Charity’s blackmail and Anya’s crisis unfold

Emmerdale spoilers for Thursday November 20 reveal tensions are rising across the village – and one resident may be about to make a catastrophic decision.

From Kev’s increasingly alarming behaviour to Charity resorting to blackmail, and Bear battling to save a desperately ill Anya, here’s everything happening.

1. Kev has a gun – and a reckless plan

Kev’s desperation to win Robert back reached troubling new heights on Wednesday night, and things continue to escalate. Still clinging to the idea that he can guilt Robert into returning, Kev appears more determined than ever.

Not only is he fiercely committed to his hopeless mission, but he now has a gun – and a plan to raise £2,000 for Robert. What he intends to do to get the money remains unclear, but the danger is becoming very real.

As Kev spirals, the question remains: will anyone manage to stop him before he crosses a line he can’t come back from?

Liam needs to keep Charity quiet (Credit: ITV)

2. Charity blackmails Liam in Emmerdale spoilers

Charity is panicking about Mackenzie and Ross becoming mates, convinced that their new closeness is a direct threat to her baby secret. Determined to derail their budding friendship, she hatches a plan to force Liam and Mack to become best friends instead.

Unfortunately for her, their recent gaming session ended in total disaster. Liam is adamant they have nothing in common and that any friendship between them is a lost cause.

But Charity refuses to back down. After uncovering information that could be catastrophic for Liam, she resorts to blackmail. If he doesn’t try again with Mack, she’ll let his secret out.

With no real choice, will Liam manage to fake a friendship convincingly enough to keep Charity quiet?

Anya is getting worse (Credit: ITV)

3. Bear desperately tries to save Anya

Anya’s condition is rapidly deteriorating, her fever worsening as Bear does everything within his limited power to help. But without proper medication, her chances are slipping.

Ray arrives and orders Bear back to work, though he does promise antibiotics. After spending time with Laurel – with Celia interrupting, as usual – Ray returns home and is visibly troubled by Anya’s state. Learning she has a daughter seems to stir something in him, and he allows Bear to stay by Anya’s side to care for her.

As she drifts in and out of consciousness, Bear refuses to leave her. But will it be enough to save her life?

It’s all too much for Lewis and Nicola offers help in Emmerdale spoilers (Credit: ITV)

4. Lewis reaches breaking point

Lewis is buckling under the strain of his workload, even though he keeps insisting he’s fine. But when a queue forms at the café, his composure shatters, and he abandons his shift entirely.

Struggling to hold it together, he rushes home to avoid a full-blown panic attack.

Later, Nicola checks in on him – but will Lewis finally open up about what’s really going on?

Read more: Emmerdale fans divided over ‘too dark’ storyline – but poll reveals surprise verdict

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 7.30pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!