Emmerdale spoilers for next week: First look as Tom’s abuse takes another dark turn

Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal Tom is getting even more controlling of Belle, but will anyone realise?

Meanwhile, the results of the gene test are in for the Dingles – which one of them tests positive?

Elsewhere, Mandy learns the truth about the kiss, while Amit sets out to take Pollard’s money.

All this and more in next week’s Emmerdale spoilers.

Emmerdale spoilers

1. The Dingles get their test results

Cain, Caleb and Aaron open their gene test results. Moira is relieved when Cain tests negative for the faulty BRCA2 gene. But Cain feels guilty about his own good luck given all Chas has to deal with.

Caleb and Ruby are equally pleased when Caleb tests negative too. It means Nicky is also in the clear.

That just leaves Aaron who is emotional to discover he has inherited the gene from his mum. But he lies to her and claims his test was negative. Will Chas find out the truth?

2. Tom’s abuse worsens

Suzy’s surprised to find Belle working as a receptionist at the vets and asks Belle about the Take A Vow job offer. Belle covers for Tom, but is furious he didn’t pass on the message.

Belle accuses Tom of lying to Suzy, but he manages to appease her. When she then starts work, Tom is fuming when Suzy describes the first client as Belle’s ‘perfect match’.

Tom is also annoyed that Belle wants to put off having kids of their own. He is prepared to go to any lengths to regain control.

The next day at Marlon’s party, Tom’s abuse escalates even further. What will he subject Belle to this time?

3. Mandy crushed by the truth

Mandy confides in Belle over her relationship troubles after Paddy and Chas kissed.

Deciding to draw a line under the situation, Mandy wants to move on. However, at his surprise party Marlon lets slip it was Chas who pulled away first, not Paddy.

Mandy is devastated as she takes the information in. But can she forgive Paddy this latest huge betrayal?

4. Amit plans to fleece Pollard

Amit and Pollard play pool and Amit purposely loses to gain Pollard’s trust. Charming Amit then presents a lucrative business deal to him and they bond.

However, Rodney is suspicious and warns Pollard off getting into bed with Amit. Pollard is desperate to prove he still has his wits about him and continues to make plans.

Amit manipulates Pollard further into making the deal with him and Pollard is all-in. But Amit is left annoyed when Eric insists he must speak to Brenda before transferring any money. Is Pollard going to part with his cash – or will he realise Amit is dodgy?

5. Things hot up for Ella and Liam

Manpreet is unhappy about Liam flirting with Ella and calls a team meeting to put him in his place. But later Liam is delighted and romance blossoms as Ella agrees to go on a date with him.

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale in 2024?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!