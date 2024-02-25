Emmerdale spoilers: Chas reveals her cancer was caused by a faulty gene

Latest Emmerdale spoilers can reveal that Chas Dingle drops a huge bombshell on her family as she attempts to come to terms with her recent breast cancer diagnosis.

How will her family react when she reveals that the cancer was the result of a faulty gene – and one which they might share?

The Dingle men are shocked to learn Chas’s news (Credit: ITV)

Chas reveals shocking news to her family

Chas tells her family her cancer was caused by a faulty gene, known as the BRCA2. Cain, Caleb and Aaron are shocked to learn that they could have it too – and potentially have passed it on to their children.

Later, As Chas prepares to go see Mandy for her birthday, she pushes Aaron to make an appointment for his gene test referral. He’s uneasy and evasive at Chas’s unrelenting pressure.

Demanding to know what’s going on with Chas, Ruby comes into conflict with Cain (Credit: ITV)

Chas is mortified as Ruby kicks off

Overhearing conversations about Chas’s illness from second-hand conversation in The Woolpack, Ruby demands that Caleb tell her what’s going on.

The Dingles watch as a raging argument brews, leaving an embarrassed Chas wishing that the ground would open up and swallow her.

Ruby and Caleb’s row soon escalates, and Cain steps in. However, Ruby remains unintimidated. The confrontation ends as Ruby knees Cain in the groin while Chas and the Dingles watch, horrified.

Chas’s friends are there in her time of need (Credit: ITV)

Chas’s friends and family rally around

Later, in the back room of The Woolpack, Chas’s female friends and family rally around. As they talk about her cancer, they suggest that finding the lump early could have given her the best chance at recovery. But how does Chas really feel about the future? And what decision will she make about her treatment?

