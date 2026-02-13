Emmerdale spoilers for Mon Feb 16: DS Walsh pressures Bear and Laurel threatened by Arthur

Bear confesses to Ray’s murder in Emmerdale spoilers for Monday February 16, as Marlon rushes to stand by Paddy.

Meanwhile, Cain desperately searches for hope for Moira and Arthur and Laurel’s relationship hits breaking point as shocking threats are made.

All this and more in Emmerdale spoilers for Monday.

Bear is questioned by DS Walsh over Ray’s death (Credit: ITV)

1. Bear confesses

DS Walsh questions Bear about Ray’s death and he admits he killed him.

She approaches him gently, but Bear struggles to piece together what happened. He insists he acted alone and that it was an accident. However, a careless slip of the tongue leaves Walsh convinced there is more to the story. Will Bear reveal everything?

2. Bear makes things worse for Moira in Emmerdale spoilers

As the interview continues, DS Walsh asks Bear about Moira. In a devastating admission, Bear reveals that Cain pressured him into saying Moira was never at Celia’s farm.

Rather than helping, his words are likely to make Moira’s situation even more complicated.

3. Marlon supports Paddy

At the police station, Marlon rushes to be by Paddy’s side.

Overwhelmed with guilt, Paddy fears he, Bear and Dylan could all end up behind bars. He breaks down, blaming himself for how things have spiralled.

Marlon does his best to reassure him, suggesting there is still a chance Bear’s actions will be recognised as self-defence. But is that optimism misplaced?

Moira still doesn’t know what’s going on with Cain (Credit: ITV)

4. Cain can’t come clean in Emmerdale spoilers

When Cain learns Bear has confessed to killing Ray, he dares to hope it could finally shift things for Moira.

He heads to see her and prepares to come clean about his diagnosis. But before he can say the words, a fight between prisoners erupts and the moment is lost.

Instead, Cain tells Moira about Bear’s confession and clings to the belief it might lead to her release. Moira is far less convinced, but at least it is a glimmer of hope they did not have before.

Arthur and Laurel are at breaking point (Credit: ITV)

5. Arthur threatens Laurel

Arthur’s attitude at work causes chaos when he ignores customers and plays on his phone instead. After a blazing row with Gabby, he quits.

Laurel feels responsible for everything Arthur has been through. But her sympathy turns to shock when she catches him searching for his passport and announces he is moving to Australia.

Things escalate further when Laurel intercepts an envelope containing Ray’s cash. As Arthur admits where the money came from, tensions explode.

In a chilling move, Arthur threatens to tell everyone Laurel hit him unless she lets him leave with the money. Laurel is left in tears as it becomes clear their relationship may have reached a point of no return.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 8pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

