Emmerdale spoilers: John’s downfall and Aaron’s future — fans demand answers

It’s been a long (and we mean a loooong) time coming, but it looks like John’s downfall is finally coming in Emmerdale next week. However, Aaron Dingle’s future on the soap remains uncertain after a terrible clifftop plunge.

As fans fear Aaron is going to die, it’s also concerning them that the John story will run on and on. He is set to frame Robert for Aaron’s condition – and with John’s fate also unknown, the only people who could clear Robert’s name aren’t able to do so. And what about Mack locked in that bunker still?

It seems John will continue to mess with everyone even if he is dead and gone next week. Here’s everything we know.

When will John’s downfall be in Emmerdale?

Later this week John will start drugging Aaron to stay in control of his husband. And by next week Aaron is desperate to make his escape from John.

Robert tries to confront John, but the latter bests his brother in a fight, leaving Robert collapsed on the ground.

Aaron has managed to get away and is searching the woods for Mackenzie, who he knows John has hostage somewhere. But when he arrives at a gorge and John catches up with him, there is nowhere for Aaron to turn. Aaron starts to get through to his husband and John is even considering calling the police on himself.

However then Robert arrives and John immediately feels betrayed. He calls the police instead to frame Robert, then puts his arms around Aaron and jumps into the gorge.

Robert looks over the edge and dials 999 when he sees them both lifeless. But as they’re taken to hospital, Robert is taken for questioning. Everyone thinks he pushed them off the gorge after John framed him.

And this makes us think John isn’t quite done yet. The only people who can save Robert from going back to prison for a very long time are John and Aaron. But will they wake up or has the fall killed them?

With John still holding all the cards one way or another, it looks like the story will continue even if he is gone.

John jumps off a cliff with Aaron in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Aaron and Mack’s future unknown

So with Aaron in a critical condition, is he still alive? Emmerdale is staying tight-lipped, but we have been promised a huge Aaron and Mackenzie storyline to run into the autumn. So even if this is the story, it seems there’s more to come, which would suggest both will survive.

Things aren’t looking good for Aaron after falling off a cliff, but someone who has some experience in that is Mackenzie! Both his women, Charity and Chloe, survived a clifftop plunge in a car.

However, Mack is still holed up in that underground bunker. The only person who knows he’s there is John. And if John is dead, he can’t tell anyone the tale. Even if he is still alive, will he want to?

Emmerdale fans fed-up with John

Those watching at home have certainly had enough of the John storyline and want him to be caught out now.

“Really. Could this John saga get anymore ridiculous? Long past its sell by date and bordering on ridiculous now,” said one on social media.

Another agreed: “Oh for God’s sake can we end this John nonsense, it became implausible when you introduced us to his self-contained secret bunker.”

“SURELY we’re coming to an end of this John storyline? They must realise how boring it is?” asked another.

There are also fears it could go on until Christmas…

Taking to Reddit, one fan complained: “It’s gone on for too long and needs to come to a conclusion really soon. It’s getting a bit grating that the village don’t suspect a single thing.

“But this is going to carry on until Christmas, isn’t it?”

John and Aaron showdown in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Oliver Farnworth’s contract up

In a recent interview, actor Oliver Farnworth revealed that his contract runs out in August…

He said: “I knew the length of the initial contract. Because I had a year contract I was drip fed certain things.”

Oliver joined the soap as John in August 2024. He only has a year-long contract, meaning his final scenes should air imminently. Unless, his contract was extended…

