Emmerdale spoilers for next week: First look as Nate takes his revenge on Caleb

Emmerdale spoilers for next week see the Dingles once again at the centre of the action as Aaron supports Chas and also Nate gets revenge on Caleb.

With Cain and Aaron in on Nate’s revenge plot and Ruby also on his case, Caleb feels like he has very few people left on his side.

Also, Kerry returns and Mary is left heartbroken. All this and more in next week’s Emmerdale spoilers.

Emmerdale spoilers

1. Aaron supports Chas in hospital

After Chas accidentally finds out Aaron is not going for the BRCA2 gene test, she’s worried. But Aaron is soon there to support her for her hospital appointment.

Chas is nervous and tells him she intends to have a double mastectomy. Chas admits how afraid she is and is comforted. Aaron then requests his own referral for the gene test.

2. Nate hits out

Nate tells Caleb he wants to use his rights as partner in the car firm and therefore come back to work. Caleb explains that he needs time to organise the accounts, but this makes Ruby suspicious.

When Caleb and Tracy share a friendly chat in the village, Nate spots them and is furious.

Nate confronts Caleb and demands to be bought out of the business. But Caleb claims he isn’t able to do that. Nate then gets violent.

Cain steps in and pulls Nate away. Nate is shaken to realise Frankie witnessed him being violent.

3. Nate steals from Caleb in revenge

Nate decides to steal Caleb’s cars to get revenge. Cain and Aaron finally agree to help him. But Nate insists he has another plan for Caleb’s personal car.

As working together brings Cain and Aaron closer to a truce, Nate enjoys telling Caleb what’s he’s done.

4. Caleb under pressure

Struggling with the insurance company over the stolen cars, Caleb’s already under pressure. But then Ruby starts throwing her toys out of the pram over Tracy.

She insists he needs to make a grand gesture to prove his loyalties lie with her and not Tracy. Ruby wants him to ruin Tracy’s nursery presentation, but will Caleb go through with it?

5. Mary left out

Gail hosts a karaoke night at the Woolpack. Vanessa takes to the mic and uses the opportunity to sing her heart out to Suzy to win her back.

Mary is watching on and she is gutted as Vanessa and Suzy then share a kiss. Is her heart about to be broken?

6. Charity still struggling

Mack is relieved to hear no charges are being pressed against Charity. He tries to hug her, but she flinches back. Soon, though she asks him to bring the kids round and it seems progress is being made.

7. Kerry’s back

As Amy and Matty excitedly set a date for their wedding, their joy is soon interrupted by a returning Kerry. Where Kerry goes, however, drama follows as she’s dressed as Cher and being dropped off by PC Swirling.

When PC Swirling leaves, Kerry explains what’s going on. She says she’s been falsely accused of stealing by her fiancé. But is she being entirely honest?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

