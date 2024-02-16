Emmerdale: Ruby should’ve waited until after the wedding day to expose Tracy and Caleb, fans complain

Fans of Emmerdale have proclaimed that spiteful Ruby Miligan should have waited until after Belle and Tom’s wedding day to expose unfaithful Tracy and Caleb’s affair.

Last night’s episode of the soap (Thursday, February 15), saw newcomer Ruby – Caleb’s secret wife – crash the Dingle wedding reception in order to air her dirty laundry. Earlier this week, Ruby discovered Caleb and Tracy’s affair after seeing them together.

Ruby spotted Caleb and Tracy together earlier this week (Credit: ITV)

Ruby exposes Caleb and Tracy at Belle and Tom’s wedding

Scheming Ruby decided to wait for the perfect moment to expose the love rats to their friends and family. After Tom’s speech had concluded, Ruby stood up to make one of her own.

“Your lovely wife, Tracy here, has been getting it on with your uncle Caleb!,” she announced. A single look from Nate to Tracy confirmed the truth, and the fallout was immediate, resulting in a punch to the face and a bloodied nose for Caleb.

But could Ruby have picked her moment better?

Ruby exposed the lovers during last night’s episode (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans slam ‘disgusting’ Ruby

As these shocking scenes aired, fans took to X in order to decry Ruby’s horrific behaviour.

“Yes the truth needed to come out but not at someone’s wedding, that’s absolutely disgusting!! I don’t like Ruby at all. I’ve tried to like her but her character is just unlikeable!,” ranted one irate viewer.

“She is one rude [bleep], Ruby. Spoiling Belle‘s wedding, laughing at her name in church and exposing an affair. Can she just leave [bleep] witch?,” demanded another.

Caleb has his work cut out (Credit: ITV)

“Wow. Ruby picks her moments doesn’t she? Time and a place love, and it’s not at someone’s wedding. Don’t @ me, I know it’s not real,” a third viewer mused.

“Ruby is SOOOOOOOO MESSYYYYYYYY!!! She decided to drop that bombshell at the wedding?????????? Whewwwwwwwwwwwwwwwww,” exclaimed another overwhelmed fan.

Could Ruby have been more considerate of her surroundings – or are you here for the drama she brings?

