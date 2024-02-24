Emmerdale: Emma Atkins and Lawrence Robb hint at unbreakable marriage for Charity and Mack

Tensions are high within Charity and Mack’s relationship over in Emmerdale at the moment as Charity continues to push Mack away due to her mental health struggles.

After Harry’s death, Charity started to experience symptoms of PTSD whilst being unable to open up to Mack about how she was feeling.

However, despite recent troubles, Emma Atkins and Lawrence Robb have teased that the Emmerdale couple’s marriage is strong enough to get through it all.

Charity is struggling to cope (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Charity’s PTSD storyline

Viewers will know that Charity ended up killing Chloe Harris’ dad – ‘Harry’ – after pulling the trigger of a gun. He’d been about to kill Mack when Charity grabbed the weapon and fired.

After Harry’s death, Charity started to experience flashbacks which were triggered by loud noises similar to that of a gunshot.

Opening up to Moira, Charity admitted that she just couldn’t escape from her thoughts of Harry.

As things got worse, Charity visited Harry’s grave and trashed it. Trying to put him behind her, Charity then awoke in the night from a nightmare and accidentally ended up stabbing Mack as reality and fantasy merged together.

Emma hopes that Charity and Mack ‘ can get through anything’ (Credit: ITV)

Emma Atkins hints at long-lasting Charity and Mack marriage

Speaking about what’s to come for Mack and Charity’s relationship in the aftermath of the stabbing, Emma Atkins has suggested that Mack and Charity have an unbreakable bond.

In conversation with Entertainment Daily! and other media, Emma admitted: “They’ve come such a long way.

“It would be such a shame to have come all this way…

“If they can get through this they can literally get through anything.”

Lawrence Robb then added: “[Mack and Charity] love each other too much to not allow life to get in the way.”

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale in 2024?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

Do you like Mack and Charity together in Emmerdale? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!