Emmerdale fans blast Aaron as he leaves Cain for dead in attack scenes: ‘Liv would be ashamed of him!’

Yesterday in Emmerdale (Thursday, January 25), Aaron clashed with Cain over his stolen car business and ended up attacking him.

In the garage, the pair had it out with each other but it was ultimately Cain that ended up unconscious on the floor.

Emmerdale fans have now shared their disgust in Aaron after his fight with Cain last night.

Aaron won the fight (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Aaron attacked Cain

After stealing cars from the garage with Mack, Aaron wasn’t in Cain’s good books last night.

He’d also recently sold a stolen car to Samson despite him not having a license.

Yesterday, Aaron took his schemes one step further and ended up stealing Cain’s personal car and removing the reg plates off it.

A policeman then stopped Aaron and asked him to come to the station over the car theft, but Cain got him cleared.

Cain then met Aaron in the garage and pinned him to the floor, in a bid to get his revenge.

However, Aaron then managed to gain control and attacked Cain instead. He then left Cain for dead and returned back to his flat, with Cain still lying on the floor at his workplace.

Fans have had enough of Aaron (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans disgusted with Aaron Dingle’s behaviour

Viewers of the ITV soap blasted Aaron last night after he beat up Emmerdale icon Cain Dingle. They’ve noted that Liv would be devastated by his behaviour if she was still around. He needs to change his ways immediately.

One fan complained: “[Bleep], Aaron, [BLEEP], are you happy NOW? Cain was trying to help him and then he does THIS? [BLEEP] if he brought up Liv! Liv would be ashamed of him!”

Another person said: “Can someone explain to me like I’m 4 years old… What in the actual [bleep] is wrong with Aaron? Why does he act like this?!”

A third viewer added: “Emmerdale was pretty abysmal again tonight. Aaron is a completely changed and ruined character.”

Cain comes back round (Credit: ITV)

Will Cain survive?

Next week’s Emmerdale spoilers confirm that Cain survives the attack and awakes in hospital.

He then discharges himself and confides in Moira about what is playing on his mind. But, what will he reveal? And, will he get his own back on Aaron?

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale in 2024?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

Will Cain teach Aaron a lesson? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!