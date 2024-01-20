Emmerdale spoilers: Angelica is arrested after confessing she was driving when Heath died

Emmerdale spoilers for next week have revealed Angelica King is arrested when she confesses to driving the car when Heath was killed.

Is the terrified teenager facing a life behind bars?

Read on to find out the whole story in Emmerdale spoilers.

Angelica has confessed to her mum that she was the one driving the car (Credit: ITV)

Police investigation

With Heath’s funeral over, Bob and the rest of the family are trying to come to terms with life without him.

Their attention shifts to the police investigation, though Cathy’s furious when Bob cautiously suggests waiting for the forensic results.

Meanwhile Jimmy and Nicola are still reeling after Angelica confessed to her mum that Cathy had been telling the truth the whole time – it was Angelica who had been driving when Heath died.

So this week, Nicola urges husband Jimmy to talk about their next steps

Bob suggests waiting for the forensic results but Cathy isn’t happy (Credit: ITV)

Who knows what?

Jimmy knows the truth about what happened but even so, he continues to blame Cathy for the crash.

Nicola’s shocked and uneasy when Jimmy tells Angel to lie to the police about the accident.

But the next day, as the Kings try to act normally, Jimmy is struck with guilt when he witnesses Bob’s suffering.

And when Angel overhears her parents talking about how much Bob is struggling, she makes a decision.

Wanting to put an end to the lies, she heads off and publicly confesses that she was driving – in front of a shocked Liam, Brenda, Cathy and April.

Soon, Angelica is at the police station and she officially confesses to having been the driver when the accident happened. She’s terrified when she is arrested for causing death by dangerous driving.

Is she facing a long stretch behind bars?

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale in 2024?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

Are you looking forward to Emmerdale tonight? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!