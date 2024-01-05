Emmerdale: Cathy walks to the crash site and fans spot a plot hole

Last night in Emmerdale (Thursday, January 4), Cathy and the other youngsters in the village visited the scene of the crash.

Later on, Bob and Liam also paid their respects to Heath as emotions were high.

Emmerdale fans have now, however, spotted a huge plot hole within these crash aftermath scenes.

Cathy laid some flowers down for her late brother (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Cathy and the other villagers paid tribute to Heath

Yesterday in the village, Cathy, Arthur, Angelica and April all went over to the scene of the crash.

They then laid down some flowers for Heath and paid their respects to him in an emotional tribute.

However, there was tension between Cathy and Angelica as Bob looked on from a distance.

Bob later paid his own respects to his son whilst Liam tried to relate to him by sharing his own experience of losing Leanna.

Later on though, as Cathy lashed out at Angelica, Bob made it clear that he didn’t believe Cathy’s version of events.

He thought that she was trying to manipulate Angelica into taking the blame, upsetting Cathy by revealing that every memory of Heath was now tainted with bad memories of her.

How far had the teens actually got? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans baffled as Cathy visits the scene of the car accident

Emmerdale fans have noticed a flaw in these tribute scenes as Cathy and Heath’s other loved ones walked to the crash site to pay their respects.

However, when the crash happened, the teens had been driving for hours which would make the crash site unwalkable from the village. Last night’s scenes made it seem like the teens were only minutes away from the village when the unthinkable happened.

One viewer questioned: “Did everyone walk to the crash scene??? Bob and Wendy drove for ages until they got there.”

Did everyone walk to the crash scene??? Bob and Wendy drove for ages until they got there 🤣🙄 #emmerdale — DAN. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@D4N7O) January 4, 2024

How can they walk to the scene of the crash, when them obnoxious kids were driving for ages 🤔 #emmerdale — Gavin Evans (@GavinEvs) January 4, 2024

How far away from the village were they that they can just easily walk there? #Emmerdale — Paul Gibbons (@funkygibbons) January 4, 2024

Another fan said: “How can they walk to the scene of the crash when those obnoxious kids were driving for ages?”

A third person wondered: “How far away from the village were they that they can just easily walk there?”

Was it Cathy or Angelica? (Credit: ITV)

Who is really to blame for the crash?

Currently, Cathy is accusing Angelica of driving when the crash happened but Bob doesn’t believe her.

Angelica is pointing the finger at Cathy. But, one of them must be lying. So, who actually caused the crash?

