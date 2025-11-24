Emmerdale follow-up: As Robert and Aaron fail to find Kev’s loot, things are about to go in their favour

Emmerdale tonight showed Robert and Aaron teaming up to get rid of Kev once and for all. But when they struggled to actually find any evidence that proves he was guilty, things began to look bad.

For a few weeks, Aaron and Robert have been sneaking around, keeping their reunion a secret. But they don’t particularly want to do that anymore. And the only way they can safely go public, is if Kev isn’t in the village.

So, when they discovered he was behind a recent robbery, they realised that was the perfect way to get rid of him. And tonight (November 24) they began their search for where he stored his loot.

Kev didn’t give any information away (Credit: ITV)

Robert and Aaron plot in Emmerdale

Ever since Robert found out Kev had a gun and that he was the one responsible for the robbery, he has been determined to get him as far away from Aaron as possible.

Aaron and Robert have been reunited for quite some time in Emmerdale, but they have been keeping it quiet (although they haven’t been very subtle!). But now, they just want to live their lives together without any stress. So, the only way to achieve that was to put Kev back inside.

The duo have been trying to locate his loot, hoping that if they find it then the police would have no choice but to arrest Kev.

Tonight (24 November) saw Robert attempt to wrangle some information out of Kev. But he was too distracted by the discovery that Lewis is his son. And he made a menacing comment about not liking being lied to.

He may not have meant Robert, but he immediately assumed Kev was onto him and Aaron.

Robron then began searching Kev’s house. But after being almost caught, they eventually gave up.

However, Emmerdale spoilers show that Robert and Aaron aren’t ready to give up on their plan to get rid of Kev just yet.

Robron have been back together for a while (Credit: ITV)

But they’re about to discover the shocking truth

Later this week, Robron inform Chas of their plan. And while she is initially shocked, she eventually agrees to help them.

But just as the trio are talking it through, Liam arrives and wants in on the gossip. And when he starts acting strange, they all press him for information.

Not being able to keep it a secret anymore, Liam reveals that Kev has been lying the entire time about his illness.

Shocked and hurt at Kev’s betrayal, Robert remains confident that they’re plan can work if everyone works together.

Later, while Kev is alone, he stores his goods in the church. But unbeknownst to him, Aaron was watching the whole thing. And he quickly makes a phone call to Robert, with their plan finally coming together.

So, it looks like everything is finally going to go in Aaron and Robert’s favour. And if they manage to succeed, then Kev could be out of their lives for good – and Robron can live their happy life together!

