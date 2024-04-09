Emmerdale is not on tonight – here’s why and when it’s back

Emmerdale will not be on ITV tonight after airing an hour-long episode last night (Monday April 9). Thanks to sport, fans will have to wait another 24 hours before their trip back to the Dales.

But it will be back with plenty more drama later in the week. Here’s everything we know.

Last night Tom came between Vinny and Belle (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale is not on tonight

Although Emmerdale usually airs at 7.30pm on a Tuesday, tonight (April 9), it will not be on at all. This is because of sport. England’s Women have a Euro 2025 qualifier against Republic of Ireland. Kick-off is at 7.30pm with the build up beginning on ITV at 7pm.

Emmerdale showed an hour-long episode last night so there won’t be any catching up needed.

The soap will return to normal tomorrow night (Wednesday April 10), airing at 7.30pm on ITV. It will be followed by Coronation Street, which was moved for sport last week, airing at 8pm.

Rhona’s in court, but will she go down? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale this week

Last night saw a big episode in which Tom made it his mission to come between Belle and Vinny who are spending too much time together for his liking. He even kidnapped Piper the dog to make Vinny look bad to Belle.

But will they make up and foil Tom’s plan?

Also this week Rhona’s trial begins. She’s incredibly nervous as she knows her freedom is at stake. On the first day in court, Gus turns on her and twists what really happened to make her look even more guilty. With Rhona having refused to throw Gus under the bus as part f her defence, she’s horrified at how low he has stooped.

However, her defence fights back and when Vanessa takes to the stand, Rhona is hopeful things will swing in her favour. But when it comes to Rhona’s turn to plead her case, the accusations against her character make Rhona lose control. She lashes out at Gus and is then mortified her outburst could have affected her case.

Meanwhile, back in the Woolpack, Rhona’s friends are debating her case. April is upset as it seems they can’t agree and when she points out if they can’t, how will the jury ever judge in Rhona’s favour. What will the jury decide?

What’s wrong with Caleb? (Credit: ITV)

Will Nate help sick Caleb?

After Ruby’s performance at the karaoke drove even more of a wedge between Caleb and the Dingles, Caleb’s mind is preoccupied with feeling unwell.

He tries to get a doctor’s appointment, but Manpreet is too busy to see him. The next day Nate finds his uncle doubled over in pain. Will Nate save his life or leave Caleb to his fate?

Elsewhere there’s a proposal in store for Manpreet as Charles gets down on one knee. But is he asking for the right reasons? And does she really want to accept?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

