Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Cain lashes out against Ruby as Caleb chooses a side

Our Emmerdale spoilers tonight reveal that Cain Dingle lashes out against Ruby as she tries to win the Dingles over with expensive gifts.

But, as Caleb grows sympathetic to Ruby’s plight, he picks a side. How will Cain react when Caleb leaps in to defend Ruby?

Elsewhere, Tom grows jealous when he sees Belle and Vinny spending more time together. But their friendship is tested when Piper suddenly goes missing.

Meanwhile, Claudette suggests that Manpreet and Charles should get married, and Billy commits to a new plan.

Read our Emmerdale spoilers tonight in full below.

Cain makes it clear to Ruby that the Dingles can’t be bought (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Cain lashes out

Ruby plans to win over the Dingles by buying the family fancy new air fryers. However, Cain insists that the Dingles can’t be bought, and orders Ruby to leave them alone.

As Lydia lends a sympathetic ear to Ruby, Cain storms in and grabs Sam’s air fryer from off the counter. Outside, Sam, Lydia and Ruby watch in horror as Cain smashes them to bits with a sledgehammer.

Cain shows Ruby he means business by smashing up her gifts (Credit: ITV)

Later, Ruby enlists Chas to help her win the family over. As the Dingles arrive to an impromptu gathering, Cain seethes to realise he’s been tricked into attending by Ruby.

Ruby is determined to win over Caleb and his family (Credit: ITV)

Things are frosty between Cain and Caleb, but they appear to be warming to each other when a drunken karaoke performance spoils the mood.

As Ruby’s gathering descends into chaos, Caleb steps up to defend Ruby against Cain. How will Cain react when Caleb reveals which side he’s chosen?

FCain isn’t impressed by Ruby’s drunken warbling (Credit: ITV)

Claudette drops a hint

Claudette unsubtly suggests that Manpreet and Charles would make a better impression on the new Bishop if they were married.

Later, Charles implies to the Bishop that he and Manpreet are planning to get wed.

Belle is horrified when Vinny loses Piper (Credit: ITV)

Tom seethes with jealousy

Tom’s jealousy grows when he sees Belle spending time with Vinny and the dogs. Vinny offers to look after Piper when Belle gets called into work.

However, he leaves Belle distraught when he later breaks the news that Piper has gone missing. Opportunistic Tom quickly takes on the role of the calm saviour.

With Piper missing, Belle and Vinny’s friendship is at breaking point.

Ambitious Billy has big plans (Credit: ITV)

Billy gets going

Elsewhere, Billy commits to his new plan of becoming a PT.

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale in 2024?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7:30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!

What do you think of our story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.