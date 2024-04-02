Emmerdale spoilers: Seriously ill Caleb forced to turn to Nate for help

Our Emmerdale spoilers reveal that Caleb Miligan is forced to come to nephew Nate Robinson for help as he falls suddenly and violently ill.

But with Nate still furious with Caleb over his affair with Tracy, will he help his uncle in Caleb’s time of need?

Read our Emmerdale spoilers for this storyline in full below.

Emmerdale spoilers: Ruby tries to win over the Dingle clan

Catching onto Ruby‘s plan to get into the Dingles’ good books by buying them all air fryers, Cain orders Ruby to leave the family alone. Rebuffing her attempts to apologise, he insists that they cannot be bought.

Later, Lydia tries to ease Ruby’s concerns. Just then, Cain storms in and grabs Sam’s air fryer off the counter.

Sam, Ruby and Lydia watch in horror as Cain smashes all three air fryers to bits with a sledge hammer.

Can Ruby win over Cain and the Dingles?

Caleb picks a side

As they work on a plan to win Cain over, Chas reluctantly agrees to help Ruby out. The Dingles arrive for an impromptu gathering organised by Ruby and Chas – including Caleb.

Realising what’s going on, Cain seethes at Ruby’s deception. He and Caleb get off to a rocky start, but just as things appear to be easing up between the pair, drunken Ruby ruins the mood with a karaoke routine.

The Woolpack descends into chaos as she fights for Caleb’s forgiveness, and he leaps to her defence.

Nate finds Caleb in a state

The next day, Nate is surprised when he and Sam find Caleb outside, apparently doubled over in pain.

Caleb pleads for help from his nephew.

Will Nate’s vendetta win out, or will he come to his pained uncle’s side? And what exactly is wrong with Caleb?

