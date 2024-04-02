Emmerdale spoilers: Tom works to drive a wedge between Vinny and Belle

Our Emmerdale spoilers reveal that jealous Tom King puts a plan into action to drive a wedge between wife Belle and her close confidant Vinny Dingle. This comes as the pair’s friendship grows, bonding over their dogs.

Recent weeks have seen Tom grow more controlling towards wife Belle. Since getting married, he has installed a tracker app on Belle’s phone. He has also subjected her to intense mood swings and fits of rage, destroying their property and smashing up Lisa’s ashes.

Tom bought pup Piper as a gift for Belle, as a way of keeping his wife under his thumb. But, with dog owners Belle and Vinny spending more and more time together, controlling Tom isn’t happy with what he sees.

How far will he go in his determination to stop Vinny and Belle from seeing each other?

Read our Emmerdale spoilers for this story in full below.

Emmerdale spoilers: Tom grows jealous of Belle and Vinny’s friendship

Tom is irritated when he sees Belle spending more time with Vinny and the dogs. Later, when Belle is unexpectedly called into work, helpful Vinny offers to look after Piper.

However, Belle is distraught when Vinny tells her that Piper has disappeared under his watch. Sensing an opportunity amid the chaos, Tom takes on the role of the calm saviour, driving a wedge between the pair.

Will he be able to further drive Belle and Vinny apart… and does he know more than he’s letting on about Piper’s disappearance?

Vinny is in the doghouse

With Piper missing, Belle and Vinny’s friendship is at breaking point.

Has Tom got what he wants?

