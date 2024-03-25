Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Tom installs tracking app to keep tabs on Belle

In Emmerdale spoilers tonight (Monday, March 25), Tom continues to find news way of abusing Belle as he turns to technology.

He decides to install a tracking app so that he can keep an eye on where Belle is at all times.

But, will Belle find out what her husband has done before things turn more sinister in Emmerdale spoilers?

Tom tries to control his wife (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Tom tracks Belle

With Tom unimpressed with Belle’s love of her new job at Take A Vow, he’s desperate to claw back his control over his new wife.

Tonight, he installs a tracking app on his phone without Belle knowing. The app allows him to watch where Belle is when she’s not with him.

But, what does Tom have planned for Belle? Will she find out that he’s been keeping tabs on her?

Eric’s on to Amit (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Eric’s a man on a mission

Viewers will know that Eric recently changed his mind about going into business with Amit.

Eric and Rodney then had a discussion in which they agreed to do some investigative work.

This evening, Amit warns Eric to keep his nose out of his business but Eric doesn’t seem too threatened as he sets out to find out all he can about the local businessman. What will he discover?

Ruby stands her ground (Credit: ITV)

Nate and Ruby row

Ruby can’t help but create more tension with Caleb’s family as she bumps into Nate outside.

Nicky’s stunned as he watches Ruby and Nate argue, with Ruby acting unbothered by the whole ordeal. Will she ever feel remorse for alienating herself from the Dingles?

Paddy fears that he’s ruined his relationship with Mandy (Credit: ITV)

Liam gives Paddy some love advice

After Mandy’s big confrontation at Marlon’s party, things haven’t been going well between Paddy and his partner.

With Paddy worrying that his kiss with Chas has truly ruined his chances of happiness with Mandy, Liam advises him to win Mandy back around. Can Paddy come up with a plan?

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale in 2024?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

Are you looking forward to Emmerdale tonight? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!