Emmerdale is a staple of the week night ITV schedule and tonight (Wednesday February 4) it is back on after missing Tuesday night’s episode. However that wasn’t the only schedule change this week – here’s everything you need to know about when it is on and when it will be released on ITVX.

Football, rubgy and other special shows often affect the soaps, and on Tuesday (January 13) just one week into the ‘soap power hour’, Emmerdale and Coronation Street were taken off air. But don’t worry, we’ve got you covered here so you know when you can watch Emmerdale this week.

Cain faces a heartbreaking diagnosis (Credit: ITV)

Is Emmerdale on tonight?

Emmerdale was not on on Tuesday February 3 due to the EFL Cup. Arsenal beat Chelsea 1-0.

Tonight – Wednesday February 4 – Emmerdale returns and airs in its usual 8pm slot. Coronation Street is also back on at 8.30pm as normal. The early release episodes of both Corrie and Emmerdale are already on ITVX where they are released at 7am every day.

But, tomorrow night’s episodes are also cancelled. On Thursday February 5 rugby causes Emmerdale and Corrie to be off air again. It’s the opening match of the Six Nations and France will take on Ireland. The match begins at 8.15pm with the build-up taking place on ITV from 7.20pm.

Cain visits Zak’s grave to find comfort (Credit: ITV)

What happens in Emmerdale tonight?

Tonight’s episode is another of the soaps standalone special episodes. On Monday night (February 2) Cain Dingle watched his wife Moira be taken away in a police car after being charged with double murder. Police think she killed both Anya and Celia and buried the bodies on her own land.

Cain is distraught but tonight he faces even more trauma. It’s a special episode focusing on him as he gets his cancer diagnosis.

Heading to the hospital alone he is told he had aggressive, yet localised prostate cancer. He needs a radical prostatectomy and the side effects leave him in a state.

Overwhelmed Cain cuts the appointment short and returns to the village. Once there he starts lashing out at those around him including Sarah and Liam.

He soon finds himself alone at Zak’s grave. Will it give him answers? And the strength he needs to fight this and be there for imprisoned Moira?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 8pm on ITV.

