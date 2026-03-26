Emmerdale and Coronation Street to air special Easter Sunday episodes as schedule changes continue

Emmerdale fans might want to get their diaries out, because yet another shake-up is on the way and it means more rare Sunday night episodes. With football and rugby once again taking over the schedules, ITV is making up for lost time by squeezing in extra weekend instalments.

It is becoming something of a trend, and while the constant changes can be confusing, viewers will at least get the missing drama back on screen.

It’s farewell Tracy this Sunday (Credit: ITV)

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Emmerdale and Coronation Street to air Sunday episodes

This Sunday March 29, Emmerdale will air at 7pm, followed by Coronation Street at 7.30pm. The change comes because neither soap will be shown on Friday March 27, with England taking on Uruguay in a friendly at Wembley.

Both soaps return to their usual 8pm slots on Monday March 30. But the disruption continues, as Tuesday March 31 will see no ITV soaps at all due to England’s match against Japan kicking off at 7pm.

And it does not stop there.

On Wednesday April 1, both shows move back to their regular times of 8pm and 8.30pm. Then on Thursday April 2 they shift earlier again, airing at 7.30pm and 8pm to make way for a double bill of Vera repeats later that evening.

It is a lot to keep up with, and viewers are once again having to stay on their toes.

Joe also does something awful (Credit: ITV)

Another Sunday Emmerdale added into the schedule

If one Sunday episode was not enough, another has now been confirmed for the following week. On Easter Sunday, April 5, both Emmerdale and Coronation Street will once again air at 7pm and 7.30pm.

These extra episodes are being used to make up for the missed instalment on Tuesday March 31. It means fans will not miss out overall despite the disruptions.

It might be unusual, but it does ensure all the key storylines stay on track.

Corriedale was the starting point for the soap power hour (Credit: ITV)

Verdict on the soap power hour

These changes come after the introduction of the so-called soap power hour earlier this year. Emmerdale now airs five nights a week at 8pm, with episodes dropping on ITVX at 7am each morning.

Coronation Street has also shifted to a new format, moving from longer episodes three times a week to daily 30-minute instalments at 8.30pm. Emmerdale’s Thursday double bill has also been reduced to a single half-hour episode.

The shorter format has proven popular with many viewers. One said: “Finally, I can watch my three favourite soaps in a row. Much prefer this schedule and the 30 min episodes.”

However, not everyone is convinced by the later time slot.

“I think Emmerdale should be on at 7pm then Corrie at 7.30pm so it won’t be too late,” one viewer commented.

Another agreed: “Why couldn’t this ‘power hour’ be from 7-8pm, returning both shows to their traditional, long held timeslots? Bad move, ITV,”

A recent poll also showed strong feeling on the issue, with 88 per cent of fans saying they would prefer the soap hour to run from 7pm to 8pm instead.

With more Sunday episodes now on the way, it is clear the schedule shake-ups are not over just yet and viewers will be watching closely to see if the changes are worth it.

Read more: Emmerdale cast shake-up 2026 as exits confirmed and big returns teased – so who’s leaving?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 8pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

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