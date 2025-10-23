Emmerdale heartbreak as Aaron ends it with Robert – and next week’s betrayal could finish them for good

Emmerdale favourites Aaron Dingle and Robert Sugden seemed broken beyond repair after explosive revelations in tonight’s episode.

Following Robert’s shocking betrayal, Aaron has called time on their relationship – and spoilers suggest another blow next week means this could really be it for good.

With Kev’s sudden heart attack shaking the village, could this finally be the end for Robron?

Robert knew it was all over (Credit: ITV)

Robert’s double life exposed tonight

Robert’s double life came crashing down when Kev decided he was ready to go public with their marriage. In a bold move, he presented Robert with an expensive watch and then kissed him in the Woolpack beer garden – unaware Aaron was watching.

Horrified, Robert chased after Aaron and tried to explain everything. He revealed that Kev is dying, that he’s dangerous, and that Robert would inherit £250,000 if he stayed with him until the end.

But Aaron wasn’t moved. He told Robert the money meant nothing and gave him an ultimatum: end it now, or they were over for good.

Robert chose Aaron – or so it seemed – and went to end things with Kev. But when he arrived, Kev was furious, convinced Robert had run off after their public kiss.

As Robert tried to calm him down, Kev suddenly collapsed with a heart attack. Robert rushed him to hospital, where doctors managed to save his life.

Meanwhile, Aaron – believing Kev had hurt Robert – raced to the hospital, only to find Robert tearful and conflicted.

Robert admitted the truth: “I did love him once. Maybe I still do. But you’re the one I want to spend the rest of my life with.”

Aaron told him if that was true, he needed to go in and finish things with Kev for good. But when Robert confessed he couldn’t, Aaron walked away heartbroken.

Aaron is utterly betrayed again next week (Credit: ITV)

Are Robert and Aaron over for good in Emmerdale?

Tomorrow night (Friday, October 24), things take an even darker turn. Aaron leaves the village, returning home next week – where Chas urges him to apologise to Vinny. But what has he done to him?

Meanwhile, Kev is furious after Aaron exposes his marriage to Robert, and his rage is about to explode.

In heartbreaking scenes, Robert later reveals Kev now knows about Aaron’s abuse at the hands of his dad, Gordon. Aaron is devastated and turns to Chas for comfort.

Could this betrayal be one step too far for Robron?

Later in the week, Kev threatens Aaron’s life if he doesn’t stay away from him and Robert. Robert is horrified when he learns of the threat – though Kev manages to talk his way out of it.

Aaron confides in Mack about everything that’s happened, prompting Mack to confront Kev himself… but that might just make things even worse.

Is this truly the end of Robron? Fans are bracing for more heartbreak ahead.

