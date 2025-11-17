Emmerdale follow-up: Kev continues to struggle after Robert break-up and creates a dark plan

In Emmerdale tonight, Kev continues to struggle without Robert. But spoilers show his upset soon turns to anger as he forms a dark plan – which involves a gun.

Viewers recently found out that Kev wasn’t actually dying, and instead was just trying to manipulate Robert into staying with him. However, his plan ultimately failed because Robert hated lying about being in love with a dying man.

So, as Robert and Aaron continue to keep their reignited relationship under wraps, Kev struggles to cope without his hold on Robert. And soon enough, he gets his hands on a gun and a dark plan begins.

Kev lashed out in Emmerdale

In Emmerdale tonight, Robert had hoped Kev wouldn’t be too upset, but unfortunately Claudette had told Aaron how he was crying all through the night.

As Robert was feeling guilty, Lewis was concerned about Kev, who had been in the cafe all morning. So, when Liam arrived, Lewis asked him to speak to him, prompting Kev to open up about the break-up.

But later, Mack, Lewis and Kammy were all discussing the housewarming party when Kev arrived again in the cafe. Completely accidentally, Mack spilled a bit of coffee around Kev, and he lost it at him. But it all happened just as Robert appeared.

Kev and Robert headed back to Claudette’s where they spoke about their break-up. Robert tried to make Kev see that just because they aren’t together anymore doesn’t mean he won’t be there for him as he gets sicker.

When Kev asks him to be by his side when he dies, stating that he wants Robert’s face to be the “last” one he sees, Robert felt too guilty to say no. And this clearly made Kev delighted.

Later, Robert filled Aaron in on everything that happened. But Aaron isn’t annoyed and instead reminded Robert that they are in it together, agreeing to keep their relationship quiet just a bit longer – it really is great having Robron back on our screens after all these years!

What is he planning in Emmerdale?

However, it seems that Kev might actually be up to another secret plan of his own.

Aside from the constant lies, we know Kev has quite the temper, and we definitely don’t want anything to happen to our favourite characters.

But Emmerdale spoilers for later this week tell us that Kev is about to be armed with a gun – and heartbroken.

Before he gets the gun, he is about to embarrass himself at the party by doing karaoke while very drunk. And when he doesn’t get the reaction he wanted, he leaves a very upset and angry man.

So, alone at the Woodbine, Kev takes out a handgun and clearly plans his next move.

We know Kev has a very bad temper. And we know that he likes getting things his way. So, knowing that he’s losing Robert, could Kev have found a way that will ensure Robert’s loyalty? And has Robert just put a target on his and Aaron’s backs?

