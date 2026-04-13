Emmerdale follow-up: As Moira’s family believe she will walk free, Bear’s tragic fate may have been sealed

Moira could be about to walk out of prison and return to Emmerdale a free woman following the discovery of new evidence.

The contents of Celia and Ray’s lock-up will surely put Moira in the clear and see her avoid jail. But while her future is suddenly looking more hopeful, Bear’s a long way from freedom.

Tomorrow’s trip to the Dales sees Paddy’s dad make a mistake which results in him being accused of Ray’s murder. DS Walsh thinks she’s found her killer and Bear fears his fate has been sealed.

Don’t miss a single story! Add us as a Preferred Source in Google for all your entertainment news It’s important to us that you never miss our articles when searching for stories! We have all the latest TV & Celebrity news to share with our community of loyal readers. Click here and tick Entertainmentdaily.com to ensure you see stories from us first in Google Search.

Will he be left to rot in prison until his dying day?

Robert and Aaron had just hours to save Moira (Credit: ITV)

It was Robron to the rescue in Emmerdale

In tonight’s Emmerdale (Monday April 13) the race was on to save Moira.

Cain was anxious about his wife’s decision to plead guilty at her court hearing. He informed Marlon and Lydia that Moira would likely receive a six-year sentence, with the hope of being out in four. Cain explained this would cause Kyle and Isaac the least damage, but Marlon urged Cain to talk Moira round.

Back in the village, Robert was ready to take the rap for Moira when a call came in from Bear with a new lead. Bear had remembered about the number plate he hid for Ray – YH23RBF. Robert thought they were too late, but Aaron asked for an hour to investigate.

Moira was adamant she was going down (Credit: ITV)

Moira was saved at the eleventh hour

Cain got on the phone to Moira and pleaded her to fight. His words fell on deaf ears as Moira refused to listen and ended up hanging the phone up on her husband.

Thank goodness for Kammy, though! The quick-thinking mechanic pointed Robron in the direction of a lock-up which he recalled Ray once using. Robert and Aaron headed over there, but it was like searching for a needle in a haystack. They returned to The Woolpack defeated, but then Marlon remembered the key he found at Celia’s farm. It was retrieved and within minutes the unit, and its incriminating contents, were discovered.

As word reached Cain of this miracle breakthrough he discharged himself from hospital and dashed off to court. He made it just as Moira was being escorted in and Cain shouted the good news to her.

This evidence is likely to see Moira walk free, but will Bear be in the clear too?

Bear is accused of murder (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Bear is accused of killing Ray

Paddy is feeling hopeful in tomorrow’s evidence as he believes the evidence is enough to secure Bear’s release from prison. But sadly this is not the case.

After the police go through the contents of the storage unit they find Ray was making payments into accounts under Bear’s name. DS Walsh presents her findings to Bear and demands an explanation. Poor Bear is honest in his response and explains how Ray promised to take care of him.

This is all the confirmation DS Walsh needs and she accuses Bear of murdering Ray so he could take charge of his empire.

Bear tries to plead his case, but it’s no use. Consumed with terror, he starts to fear there’s no way out. Will poor Bear perish behind bars?

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale in 2026? A complete guide to departures, returns and new arrivals in the Dales