Emmerdale fans panic over Cain and Moira exit after huge farm shake-up

There are exit fears abuzz for Cain and Moria Dingle after Emmerdale set tongues wagging this week by confirming a major shake-up at Butler’s Farm.

The soap revealed that Robert Sugden and Aaron Dingle will become the new tenant farmers, leaving Moira and Cain moving out of the farm.

But the news quickly sparked concern among viewers, with many fearing the change meant Cain and Moira were leaving the show altogether.

Don’t miss a single story! Add us as a Preferred Source in Google for all your entertainment news It’s important to us that you never miss our articles when searching for stories! We have all the latest TV & Celebrity news to share with our community of loyal readers. Click here and tick Entertainmentdaily.com to ensure you see stories from us first in Google Search.

Aaron and Robert take over the farm (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale announces changes to soap

Earlier this week Moira signed over her share of the farm to the Tates. Then in last night’s episode (Wednesday March 11), Joe Tate appointed Robert to run the operation.

Robert is desperate to honour his family legacy. He wants to follow in the footsteps of his father, Jack Sugden, and make him proud.

Emmerdale Producer Laura Shaw said: “The Sugdens have always been at the centre of our village, having been the original farming family when Emmerdale was first created.

“This return to the farm’s roots is a powerful moment, echoing the early drama that unfolded when Annie Sugden and her sons, Jack and Joe, farmed the land.

“Taking over the tenancy, grandson Robert wants to do his best and make his dad proud. With his loyal partner Aaron, they are ready for this new chapter and committed to making the farm thrive.”

She concluded: “Farming remains a vital presence in Emmerdale, providing a daily dose of excitement and fresh air for our audience.”

Moira is stuck in prison and Cain’s fighting cancer (Credit: ITV)

What about Moira and Cain in Emmerdale?

As soon as the storyline was revealed, worried fans began asking if it meant the end of the road for Cain and Moira.

“If Cain and Moria go, there’s no Emmerdale,” said one viewer on our Facebook page.

Another agreed: “This is devastating news, Cain is Emmerdale, I don’t know what they’ll do without him.”

“Are Cain and Moira going out of it? I wont be watching it if they do,” added a third. A fourth sighed: “Cain is leaving it won’t be the same.”

Once Moira is out of prison, they are back stronger than ever (Credit: ITV)

So is there an exit ahead for Cain and Moira in Emmerdale?

The good news for fans is that there is no exit from Emmerdale in store for Cain and Moira. In fact, both have reportedly signed new contracts recently.

While the couple are stepping away from Butler’s Farm, their story is far from over. Once Moira is released from prison, Cain is determined to help her rebuild her future in farming.

He begins searching for new land so they can start again with a farm of their own.

Before long the village will have two working farms side by side: Emmerdale Farm and The Dingle Farm. For viewers worried about the couple’s future in the soap, that should come as a welcome relief.

Read more: Emmerdale cast shake-up 2026 as exits confirmed and big returns teased – so who’s leaving?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 8pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!