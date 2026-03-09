Emmerdale fans perform U-turn on ‘boring’ soap as ITVX release airs ‘powerful’ Cain and Moira scene

Warning, this article contains Cain and Moira Dingle spoilers from tonight’s episode of Emmerdale. The episode hasn’t yet aired on TV but is already available to watch on ITVX and YouTube.

It’s been a difficult time for Cain and Moira in Emmerdale, with the couple facing more than their fair share of heartbreak in recent months. And in tonight’s emotional episode, viewers finally saw the pair come face-to-face in a powerful moment that has already left fans talking.

The past few weeks have seen some viewers suggesting the ITV soap had lost a bit of its spark following the Corriedale crossover. But if early reactions are anything to go by, tonight’s episode has reminded fans exactly what Emmerdale can do when it focuses on its most beloved characters.

Don’t miss a single story! Add us as a Preferred Source in Google for all your entertainment news It’s important to us that you never miss our articles when searching for stories! We have all the latest TV & Celebrity news to share with our community of loyal readers. Click here and tick Entertainmentdaily.com to ensure you see stories from us first in Google Search.

The second half of the episode was just Cain and Moira (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale airs ‘powerful’ Cain and Moira scene

In tonight’s episode (March 9), Cain Dingle travelled to the prison to visit Moira Dingle. And as soon as he arrived, it became clear he knew he could no longer keep the truth from her.

The first half of the episode followed Cain as the pressure of everything happening around him continued to build. After Belle Dingle confronted him about dragging Sarah into the car theft scheme, Cain was left clearly shaken and emotional.

But after a worrying moment and some words of advice from Liam Cavanagh, Cain realised the time had come to finally be honest.

What followed was a striking creative decision from the soap. The second half of the episode focused entirely on Cain and Moira sitting together in the prison visiting room. There were no dramatic cutaways to other villagers and no switching between storylines. For the final 12 minutes, the episode stayed with them alone and the impact was powerful.

During the raw conversation, Cain finally admitted that he has cancer and that he has known about it for some time. Moira was left utterly devastated by the revelation, but she quickly urged Cain to tell the rest of his family the truth, including the boys.

However, the shocks didn’t end there. Cain also revealed that Joe Tate has been blackmailing him over the farm. While Cain insisted he wouldn’t give it up, Moira made it clear that his health should come first.

Many were heartbroken (Credit: ITV)

Fans left in tears

The emotional exchange has clearly struck a chord with viewers who have already watched the episode early on ITVX, with many taking to Reddit and X to share their reactions.

It had previously been revealed that tonight’s instalment would include the “longest-ever” scene shared by actors Jeff Hordley and Natalie J Robb. Judging by the early fan response, it certainly delivered.

One viewer wrote on Reddit: “Just watched tonight’s episode and thought the Cain and Moira scene was absolutely incredible. Like, I was genuinely in tears.”

Another added: “They’re both incredibly talented. Excellent episode.”

“So good. That’s why they are the best characters and couple on the show. What a scene,” a third penned.

Another wrote on X: “Today’s episode is so well done. Cain and Moira are amazing.”

“What an incredible scene between two of the best. An absolute acting masterclass from Natalie Robb and Jeff Hordley. This is why I love Coira,” an emotional fan added.

One fan even pointed out how different the episode felt compared to recent ones. They commented: “I have struggled watching the show lately as the episodes have just been boring. But, tonight’s was in a completely different league. I hope it stays like this.”

Read more: With Cain trapped by Joe, fans say exactly what should happen next

What did you think of the Cain and Moira scene in Emmerdale? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to know your thoughts!