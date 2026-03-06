Emmerdale fans issue warning in new poll as Cain punches Joe Tate in explosive clash

Emmerdale finally delivered the long-awaited clashed between Cain Dingle and Joe Tate on Thursday night (March 5) as Cain punched his nemesis. But it did not solve anything for Cain. In fact, it has pushed him further into trouble.

After being set up by Joe, Cain lashed out in anger. Now he finds himself trapped with even fewer options than before, and fans watching at home are already very clear about what they hope will happen next.

Cain couldn’t stop himself falling into Joe’s trap (Credit: ITV)

Joe takes a beating from Cain, but it backfires

Cain is under immense pressure in Emmerdale right now. Fighting cancer in secret, Moira sitting in prison, the farm close to collapse and Joe Tate constantly threatening him are all pushing him to breaking point.

Rather than opening up about what is going on, Cain has instead turned to stealing cars to try to keep the bills paid.

He previously managed to steal Joe’s DeLorean without consequences when Graham discovered he had cancer and covered for him. But on Thursday things went very differently.

Joe had laid a trap. He deliberately bought a very high-end car and left it parked where Cain would see it before heading to the pub.

Cain recruited Kammy, they grabbed Joe’s keys and drove the car away, believing the job was done.

But Joe had planned it all and installed tracking cameras, capturing the entire theft on video.

Realising he had been cornered, Cain snapped and punched Joe to the ground. As he prepared to strike again, Dawn rushed in and separated them.

She threatened to call the police, but Joe stopped her. Instead he made Cain an offer. He would keep the police out of it, but only if Cain hands over the farm.

Joe isn’t giving Cain much choice (Credit: ITV)

Has Cain lost everything in Emmerdale?

Next week it becomes clear Cain is struggling to see any way out of the situation.

Joe continues to threaten him with the police and the financial pressure on the farm is not easing.

Cain eventually confides in Sarah that Joe has him trapped thanks to the video footage. She tells him the lies have gone on long enough and insists he must tell Moira the truth.

Accepting he has no other option, Cain visits Moira and finally confesses everything.

Although devastated, Moira makes it clear that Cain’s health must come first. She then asks for Kim Tate to be brought to the prison to see her. But what exactly does she have planned?

Moira summons Kim, but why? (Credit: ITV)

New poll reveals one thing fans want from the future

In a poll run on Emmerdale Insider, viewers have made their feelings very clear about what they want to happen next.

Under no circumstances do they believe Moira should sell the farm to the Tates.

A huge 83 per cent of voters rejected the idea of Joe and Kim taking control.

Comments included: “Nooooooo, don’t sell the farm. Fight them all the way,” and “No. Drive your tractor through manure and splash Joe all over with it that would be a great laugh.”

Others pointed out how much the farm means to Moira, especially as her daughter Holly is buried there.

“Emmerdale needs a happy ending for that family,” wrote one fan.

Some viewers did suggest selling might be the only solution, but they insisted it should not be to the Tates. Ideas ranged from Caleb buying the farm to help the family out, to Graham taking control before eventually handing it back to Robert to continue the Sugden farming legacy.

Whatever happens when Moira comes face to face with Kim, one thing is clear from viewers. They do not want to see the farm fall into the Tates’ hands.

