Cain’s confession incoming: Emmerdale’s favourite couple put to the test as he tells Moira everything

If you have been watching Emmerdale this week, you will know it has been almost unbearable seeing Cain Dingle dig himself deeper and deeper. While Moira sits in prison, Cain has been juggling the farm, the feud with the Tates, family chaos and his own devastating cancer diagnosis, all while insisting on keeping quiet.

His plan to stay silent and soldier on? It is falling apart fast.

Jacob and Charity were furious with Cain (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale tonight: Everyone had a go at Cain

After learning that Sarah had been stealing cars with her grandad, Jacob marched to the garage to confront Cain on Wednesday March 4. Charity was already there and the pair both demanded answers.

Cain refused to explain himself. Jacob left furious and Charity tried a gentler approach, but that also got nowhere. Cain simply retreated further into himself.

Liam then turned up at Butlers to check in. He gently suggested that hiding his cancer diagnosis might be doing more harm than good. Cain dismissed him and refused to listen.

Finally, Sarah reached breaking point. Tired of being the only one carrying the truth, she lashed out and called Cain a coward, insisting he had to tell Moira everything.

The question was whether Cain would finally take that advice.

Moira is shocked to find out Cain has cancer (Credit: ITV)

Moira finds out everything in Emmerdale spoilers

It is next week before Cain finally comes to his senses. Crushed by guilt and overwhelmed by the strain of keeping up appearances while Moira thanks him for holding things together, he reaches a turning point.

After making a reckless decision, Cain finds himself at Joe’s mercy, with the threat of prison hanging over him. The farm finances are in a mess and there is no easy solution.

Sarah again pushes him to tell Moira and that the lies must end.

A painful trip to the bathroom and the shock of seeing blood in the toilet finally forces Cain to confront reality. Liam sees how shaken he is and urges him to be honest about his health.

When Cain visits Moira in prison, he steels himself and confesses that his cancer is serious. Moira is blindsided, but quickly tells him he must be honest with the boys and the wider family. He cannot carry this alone.

Then comes the blow about the farm and Joe Tate. Moira is devastated, yet makes it clear that Cain’s health has to come first.

Will Moira finally give up the farm? (Credit: ITV)

Moira faces Kim Tate

With Joe and Cain having handled negotiations so far, Moira decides it is time to take control herself.

Joe, already feeling underappreciated by Kim for his efforts to bring Butlers into the Tate empire, will not be pleased when she steps in.

As Kim arrives at the prison for a showdown with Moira, the power dynamic could shift dramatically. Will Moira give ground, or is Kim about to face a formidable opponent?

The Dingle family vow to support Cain (Credit: ITV)

Cain reveals his cancer news in Emmerdale

After opening up to Moira, Cain knows there is no turning back. He begins telling the rest of the family, including the boys, in an emotional and deeply difficult conversation.

Sam delivers a heartfelt speech about how loved Cain is, but it becomes overwhelming and Cain steps outside to gather himself.

For the first time, the truth is out. Now Cain must face his illness, the fight for the farm and the strain on his marriage head on.

Can he find the strength to battle through this, or is it all becoming too much? And what does the future hold for him and Moira?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 8pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

