*WARNING this article contains Aaron Dingle Emmerdale spoilers for the episode airing on Friday September 12 that has yet to be broadcast on ITV, but is available to watch on ITVX and YouTube.

Emmerdale’s latest ITVX early release has finally confirmed Aaron Dingle‘s fate following John’s chilling threat — but the episode has left fans furious.

Viewers have taken to social media to share their outrage as the dramatic twist sends shockwaves through the Dales.

What has happened between Aaron and John this week

A lot has happened this week as Aaron tried to escape from John following his realisation he was drugging him to keep control. Aaron also discovered John was holding Mackenzie captive and wanted to rescue his friend.

Aaron got away from the cottage and ran into the woods frantically searching for Mackenzie. But John was on his tail and cornered him at the edge of a gorge and fed him a half-hearted cover story.

Aaron knew John was lying and eventually John confessed everything.

But when Robert then showed up, John called the police. He framed Rob for attacking them and pulled Aaron over the gorge with him. They both landed unconscious and seriously injured.

Aaron was rushed in for surgery and is now in an induced coma, unable to breathe on his own. Meanwhile, John has woken up and made a somewhat miraculous recovery.

The blame has been placed firmly on Robert, who has been arrested and charged with attempted murder. John is sticking to the story that Robert is behind all of this

John is planning to kill Aaron (Credit: ITV)

John plans to kill Aaron to save his own skin in Emmerdale

However, if Aaron were to wake up that would change everything for John. Last night (Thursday September 11) he visited his husband and told him he loved him, but that Aaron was to blame for everything.

John explained that they couldn’t start again because Aaron’s hunt for Mack had ruined everything. He then loomed over him and said: “I still love you, in spite of everything, but I think it’s for the best if you never wake up.”

Fans expecting the action to pick up where it left off in the early release episode from ITVX where disappointed. We did not see John or Aaron at all.

The only mention of how Aaron is was for Cain to confirm his is still alive and there was ‘no change’ in his condition.

So is John going to kill him? And how much longer do we have to wait for this to end?

Aaron’s condition remains the same after his massive fall (Credit: ITV)

Angry Emmerdale fans disappointed over Aaron news in ITVX episode

Those who have already watched the episode on ITVX are not happy at all. Mainly because the episode was such a let down and we didn’t see Aaron and John at all.

“So that was the worst episode yet,” said one on social media. “It felt pointless and just repetitive of the same [bleep] we’ve already heard everyone saying. This storyline has dragged on longer than necessary at this point already so we don’t need these lazy filler episodes.”

Another was also angry the plot did not move forward: “Nothing, literally NOTHING happened plotwise during the entire Robron-related scenes except Moira ending the work with Vic. It was just repetitive crap to push a narrative that has been pushed since May.

How tiring.”

“So the reason we got no spoilers for anything Robert and Aaron related wasn’t bcecause they were being clever, it was because there’s nothing with them for the rest of the week. Insane,” shared one more.

A fourther added: “Was a bit of a let down episode and anticlimactic after the week we’ve had,” and a fifth wrote: “Well that was disappointing for a Friday episode.”

Read more: Emmerdale spoilers for next week: Mack still in the bunker and Gabby’s wedding day shock

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!