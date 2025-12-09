Emmerdale ‘confirms’ return of Kev and John as ITVX drops major clue for Robron’s future

Robert Sugden and Aaron Dingle may finally have their blissful fresh start in Emmerdale – free from their dangerous exes Kev Townsend and John Sugden – but it looks like that peace is about to be shattered.

ITVX has unveiled a brand-new promo image on its Emmerdale landing page… and fans think it’s all but confirming that Kev and John are heading straight back to the Dales. And if true? Things are about to get explosive.

The ITVX promo image gives away a big clue (Credit: ITV)

ITVX promo teases return

The updated artwork shows Robert and Aaron front and centre, with ghost-like, shadowy images of Kev and John looming beside them. And while neither villain is dead, the suggestion is unmistakable: they’re coming back to haunt Robron just as their happily-ever-after finally seems within reach.

Fans immediately clocked the update and rushed online to decode what it could mean.

One viewer on Reddit wrote: “Hoping this means both of them are part of the Corriedale crossover – the four of them together is going to be so interesting.”

Another backed the chaos to come: “Go Kev and John! Do your worst. (I know Robert will be fine.)”

A third added: “King Karate Kev and Jobin Jood! They know what we wanna see.”

Kev has gone after traumatising Aaron and Robert (Credit: ITV)

Are Kev Townsend and John Sugden coming back to Emmerdale?

At this point, a return feels extremely likely. Rumours have been swirling for weeks that both characters will play a major role in the upcoming Corriedale crossover event – and the new ITVX artwork has only intensified that speculation.

Kev’s final warning when he left – “I always get revenge” – has been treated by fans as a promise that he’d eventually resurface. Many have already theorised that he and John could join forces.

One fan wrote on X: “Imagine if Kev’s revenge ends up with him and John teaming up? I’d love to see it.”

Another added: “Kev knows about ‘Johnny fruit loop’. Could he be the reason John comes back? Does he track him down and tell him the boys are together again?”

Others are convinced the reunion will be tied to a massive festive storyline, with one viewer saying: “My last hope is they bring Kev and John back for a Christmas event that ends in some huge, unpredictable, catastrophic way.”

Kit drunk tea next to John’s wanted poster and it sparked huge theories (Credit: ITV)

All signs point to John Sugden’s inevitable return

Killer John Sugden famously escaped justice and fled abroad – a departure that always felt unfinished. Many fans remain convinced that Emmerdale wouldn’t have sent off such a major villain in a low-key midweek episode unless they were planning a bigger comeback.

And this new ITVX artwork is just the latest breadcrumb. Last month, a poster spotted in Weatherfield Police Station – and reshared by Danny Miller and Corrie’s official accounts – hinted strongly that both shows were planting Easter eggs for the Corriedale storyline.

Things are bad for Robert and Aaron this Christmas (Credit: ITV)

Robert and Aaron in danger at Christmas

Robert actor Ryan Hawley previously teased that a huge threat looms over Robron this festive season. Speaking to Digital Spy, he said:

“It’s not a very easy time for Aaron and Robert this December. The events leading up to Christmas and New Year into the Corriedale special are very high stakes.”

He added: “Robert’s state of mind around Christmas is panic… very anxious. There’s a threat to life this Christmas.”

And with the evil exes seemingly circling? Fans believe they know exactly where that danger is coming from.

Whatever happens, if Kev Townsend and John Sugden really are on their way back, the fallout is going to be unmissable.

