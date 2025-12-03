Emmerdale Christmas schedule revealed – and viewers are losing it

All eyes may currently be on the huge Emmerdale and Coronation Street crossover coming early next year, but before we reach that landmark moment, Christmas is fast approaching – and ITV has now confirmed when our favourite soaps will air over the festive period.

With hour-long episodes, yuletide shake-ups and plenty of extra time in the Dales, Christmas 2025 is looking packed. It may spell drama, danger and heartbreak for the villagers, but for us viewers, there’s plenty to celebrate.

Christmas kicks off with a very festive performance from Jason Donovan (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale’s schedule heading into Christmas

Under normal circumstances, Emmerdale airs every weeknight at 7.30pm on ITV, with episodes dropping early each morning at 7am on ITVX and YouTube. But December always brings changes, thanks to sport, documentaries and festive programming.

Now ITV has released its full Christmas and New Year schedule – and fans can expect a reshuffle.

Will Kim see the festivities this year? (Credit: ITV)

When is Emmerdale on over Christmas 2025?

Emmerdale will air at the following times on ITV:

Monday, December 22: 7.30pm (30 minutes)

Tuesday, December 23: 7pm (30 minutes)

Wednesday, December 24 (Christmas Eve): 6.55pm (30 minutes)

Thursday, December 25 (Christmas Day): 6.15pm (one hour)

Friday, December 26 (Boxing Day): 6.30pm (30 minutes)

Monday, December 29: 7.30pm (30 minutes)

Tuesday, December 30: 7.30pm (30 minutes)

Wednesday, December 31 (New Year’s Eve): 7.30pm (30 minutes)

Thursday, January 1 2026 (New Year’s Day): 7pm (one hour)

Friday, January 2: 7.30pm (30 minutes)

ITV has not yet confirmed whether early drops on ITVX will continue throughout Christmas week.

Christmas wasn’t great for Will and Kim last year – nor the fans (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans thrilled over hour-long Christmas Day special

Emmerdale fans are over the moon after discovering that the soap will return to an hour-long Christmas Day special – something viewers have been desperate to see reinstated.

One excited fan wrote: “ITV HAVE REVIVED THE HOUR LONG CHRISTMAS SPECIALS OF EMMERDALE!!! LIFE IS WORTH LIVING.”

Another added: “Emmerdale on for one hour on Christmas Day. This made my day.”

A third rejoiced: “Emmerdale hour-long Christmas special?!?! We are SO BACK.”

And a fourth celebrated the double-whammy of festive soap goodness: “Emmerdale and Corrie are back for an hour each on Xmas Day this year. THE WORLD REJOICES!”

A huge explosion will rip through the road in Corriedale next year (Credit: ITV)

What’s happening next year – and when Corriedale is expected

Once January 2 has passed, viewers can expect a major shake-up to ITV’s soap schedule. Although a specific date hasn’t yet been confirmed, the highly anticipated Emmerdale-Coronation Street crossover episode, Corriedale, is expected to air on Monday January 5, 2026.

ITV revealed earlier this year that the special will be the first crossover episode in British soap history. The hour-long instalment will unite both casts for a single night, launching a new era for the soaps with a dramatic stunt set to change lives in both communities.

After the crossover, both Emmerdale and Coronation Street will settle into their revamped weekday timings. Emmerdale will air at 8pm, followed by Coronation Street at 8.30pm on ITV1 and STV. Early morning releases will continue at 7am on ITVX and STV Player.

