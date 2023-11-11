Emmerdale Christmas preview: 8 big storylines for this year

It’s already starting to feel a lot like Christmas over at Emmerdale as the cast begin filming special festive scenes.

With the festive period just around the corner, the soap has some exciting storylines in store.

Here are eight big storylines coming up in Emmerdale this Christmas that you won’t want to miss.

Torvill and Dean will appear in the scenes (Credit: ITV)

1. A marriage proposal with a cameo appearance in Emmerdale this Christmas

Emmerdale has announced that this year’s Christmas scenes will be very special indeed as a skating duo appear in the soap.

Torvill and Dean will be on screen for a cameo in Emmerdale village, already having filmed their part whilst on location in Leeds.

The Dancing on Ice stars will be involved in some marriage proposal scenes. But, which character is proposing to who? And, how will Torvill and Dean be involved?

David and Bernice are about to leave the Dales (Credit: ITV)

2. Exits for Emmerdale favourites

As Christmas gets ever closer, a couple of Emmerdale favourites won’t be enjoying the festivities in the village as they bid farewell to the Dales.

Samantha Giles’ last scenes as Bernice are set to air in mid-November, with Matthew Wolfenden also having filmed his final scenes as David.

David’s exit is set to have something to do with Victoria whilst Bernice will be seen committing fraud just before her departure from the soap. Will you miss these characters?

Eric’s condition will play out on screen for a long time (Credit: ITV)

3. Pollard struggles with his Parkinson’s diagnosis

Recently on the soap, Eric Pollard broke down in tears as he revealed to Mandy that he has Parkinson’s.

This Christmas will see Pollard struggle to come to terms with this diagnosis, fearing for his future.

As Pollard faces a difficult and long health battle, will he open up to his loved ones about it?

Dawn and Billy’s due date falls around Christmas (Credit: ITV)

4. A new arrival for Billy and Dawn

Dawn’s currently heavily pregnant, with her baby’s due date being during the Christmas period.

Speaking to Entertainment Daily! and other media, Emmerdale Producer Laura Shaw teased: “We all love a soap baby! We know that Dawn and Billy are pregnant and excitedly waiting for their baby, which is conveniently due around Christmas, as soap babies always are! It’s always either Christmas or Super Soap Week.”

But, will the birth go smoothly? How close to Christmas will Billy and Dawn meet their new arrival?

Rhona finds out about Gus and Lucy’s baby secret (Credit: ITV)

5. Baby secret threatens to tear Rhona and Marlon apart

Viewers – and Marlon – know Gus and Lucy stole Rhona’s embryos and now Lucy is pregnant. And that’s certainly something that’s set to come out before Christmas.

Rhona will want to be part of the baby’s life and Zoe Henry, who plays her, admitted to Digital Spy that Rhona has “got a very busy Christmas coming up with a few unexpected guests. I’m sure that’s not too cryptic!

“I think there’s a long road ahead. Nothing is straightforward or linear. It should make for great viewing, I really think so.”

But can she forgive Marlon for keeping this from her? Will they come through this together?

Will Caleb and Tracy have an affair? (Credit: ITV)

6. An affair rocks the Dales

We know a cheating scandal is about to hit Emmerdale and one of the parties is definitely married.

It’s looking more and more likely that Tracy and Caleb will be the ones to embark on an affair, especially after he’s made it perfectly clear she’s who he wants.

They’ve shared a couple of kisses and despite Tracy’s pathetic attempts at resistance for now, it’s clear it won’t last forever.

The affair is set to bring someone to the Dales as well that could stir the pot, so just who could this new arrival be?

Charity is set to reunite with Mack (Credit: ITV)

7. More drama for Mack, Charity and Chloe

Yes, the drama for this love triangle is not over. Next week Charity decides to leave town to escape Mack. But he realises it’s her he wants then lies down in front of her car to stop her.

The couple reunite and Mack goes to break the news to Chloe – only she then collapses and is taken to hospital. As he vows to always be there for her if she has any more turns, has he ditched Charity once more?

Who will Mack be unwrapping his presents with this year?

Speaking to Inside Soap, producer Laura Shaw revealed there’s more to come from these three and “the repercussions from Super Soap Week will play through Christmas and into New Year.”

8. Happiness for Mandy and Paddy

Paddy and Mandy are looking forward to their first Christmas back together as a couple. And for Paddy it’s time to find some happiness again.

In the same interview with Inside Soap, Laura Shaw revealed: “We want to see [Paddy] settle down again now, try to be happy again and move on.

“Christmas is coming up, and how is that going to work with this blended family that we have with Paddy, Mandy and their kids Vinny and Eve? We’ll see some happiness for them.”

Aw, lovely!

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

