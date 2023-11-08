Emmerdale: Caleb and Tracy affair plot leaves fans unhappy

Recently in Emmerdale, Tracy visited Caleb and found herself kissing him behind her husband Nate’s back.

Afterwards, Tracy told Caleb to stay away from her – she regretted the kiss and wanted to move on.

Now, the Caleb and Tracy affair plot has left many Emmerdale fans unhappy.

Tracy betrayed Nate (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Caleb and Tracy kissed

During the flashback week of Emmerdale, Tracy and Caleb’s secret was revealed to viewers of the soap.

Tracy had been furious with Caleb and Nate for having an altercation with Amit. She then went over to pay Caleb a visit, telling him to stop dragging Nate into his mess.

However, whilst she was tearing into him, Caleb ended up kissing Tracy. Whilst initially shocked, Tracy then kissed Caleb back.

Tracy later told Caleb that she regretted the kiss and that nothing was going to happen between them although she couldn’t help but feel jealous when seeing him flirt with Bernice in the Woolpack last night (Tuesday, November 7).

But, as Emmerdale sets up an affair storyline, how long will it be before Tracy turns back to Caleb?

Fans have seen this one happen before (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans unhappy with affair storyline

Emmerdale fans have now started grumbling about the affair storyline for Tracy and Caleb.

They’ve seen an affair like this happen too many times in soap and have already predicted the way the story will pan out.

One fan commented: “Nate sat right in front of Tracy yet can’t see the look of ‘I want Caleb’ written all over her face. So fed up of the same old boring affair storyline.”

A second person replied: “Me too, but I hope that Nate is going to get karma. It’s not nice having an affair with a family member.”

A third fan said: “Here we go with the jealousy from Tracy. So [bleep] predictable and boring.”

Will Caleb and Tracy have an affair? (Credit: ITV)

Will Caleb and Tracy have an affair?

An affair is on the cards for two villagers in Emmerdale and Caleb and Tracy look like they could just be drawn to each other.

But, will Caleb and Tracy have an affair? Will Tracy cheat on Nate?

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale this year?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

Will Caleb and Tracy have an affair? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!