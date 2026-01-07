EastEnders viewers can’t get enough of Heather Peace’s new look for Eve

EastEnders’ Eve Unwin unveiled a new look in recent weeks, returning to screens over the Christmas period with a sharp-looking pixie cut. After stepping back, Eve returned to centre stage this week, supporting Lily and the Slaters amid Jean’s ongoing mental health crisis.

It’s been good to have Eve back with the Slaters again, reminding us what a strong bond she shares with the family.

In doing so, the soap has also shared a good luck at Eve’s new ‘do – all actress Heather Peace’s own, after bidding farewell to her cancer wig back in September.

Eve shared her fears for Jean this week (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans full of love for Eve Unwin’s new look

As the soap returned last night (Tuesday, January 6), fans shared their thoughts on Eve’s new look. And many couldn’t get enough of her ‘pretty’ new hairstyle.

“I love her hair looks great she looked fantastic rocking the short hair. Well done heather you done great,” wrote one fan on Facebook.

“She’s so pretty anyway that she completely rocks a pixie cut,” said another.

“Eve is so pretty. This hairstyle really suits her,” wrote a third on Reddit.

“I love Eve’s hair,” said another, via X.

Actress Heather Peace had been wearing a wig to play Eve (Credit: BBC)

Heather Peace reveals new look as she bids farewell to cancer wig

Eve’s latest scenes come after Heather revealed how she laid to rest the wig she had been using to play Eve. The star, who doctors diagnosed with breast cancer in October 2024, joined her make-up artist for a triumphant video in which she told fans: “From here on in, we’ll be shorn. Like a sheep!”

Elsewhere in the video, co-star Balvinder Sopal joined Heather in celebration. “I’d just like to give a round of applause to the wig! It’s a wrap on the wig!” she cheered.

“Bless her! She’s done! She’s never missed a day!” Heather said of the wig. Meanwhile, Balvinder joked: “She’s never got a line wrong! Always on time, looking sharp!”

Following her diagnosis, Heather had a mastectomy on her left breast, as well as reconstruction. In June 2025, the actress announced that she’d ‘picked up her medal’ and could see ‘the finish line’ of her cancer journey.

Read more: The police question Ravi as a life hangs in the balance