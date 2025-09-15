Former EastEnders star Jo Joyner has spoken out on speculation that Tanya Branning could return to Walford over the coming months. Jo, 48, played the most famous of Max Branning’s wives during her time on the soap, which began in June 2006.

Tanya left Walford in the wake of Max’s many affairs, and was last seen following daughter Abi’s death in 2018. Meanwhile, son Oscar recently returned to Albert Square earlier this year, joining sister Lauren in their old stomping grounds.

Meanwhile, Max Branning also made his comeback after meeting and growing intimate with Zoe Slater.

With the Brannings on the rise again, will Jo Joyner also return to EastEnders?

Jo Joyner’s moved on from EastEnders (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Jo Joyner addresses chances of EastEnders return

Jo recently appeared on Love Island star Amy Hart’s Mum’s Club podcast. During their chat, host Amy asked whether Tanya‘s return to EastEnders was on the cards.

“As a superfan, I have to ask, are you going to complete my happy families card game for the Brannings?” she queried, adding: “You’re the last one!”

Jo responded: “Erm no, not this year.”

However, she didn’t completely pour cold water on the idea. “Never say never but I have got a lot on this year, so no,” she finished.

So no… but the door’s still open!

Some are still convinced that Tanya will be back this Christmas (Credit: BBC/YouTube)

Soap experts predict Tanya Branning Christmas return

As such, Tanya tops the list, ahead of other potential returnees including Roxy Mitchell, Clare Bates and both Little Mo and Sean Slater. Meanwhile, EastEnders Executive Producer Ben Wadey has also teased that this year’s Christmas special will involve drama from soap ‘past, present and future.’

Could Tanya be part of that past? A canny double-bluff from Jo? Or will we have to wait a while longer for Tanya’s eagerly-awaited reunion with her family?

