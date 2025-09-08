WARNING: This article contains massive spoilers for today’s episode of EastEnders (Monday, September 8), which is now available for streaming on BBC iPlayer – but has not yet aired on BBC One.

One Walford family suffers a massive tragedy in EastEnders spoilers for today, as Julie Bates discovers that foxes have killed her beloved rooster and chickens – otherwise known as David Peckham and the Spice Chicks.

As the episode begins, Julie and Nigel are horrified to discover the coop open, with the chickens inside dead. They soon realise that Nigel was responsible, after leaving the door open.

Rest in peace David Peckham and the Spice Chicks (Credit: BBC)

Julie and Nigel’s chickens killed in early release

Following the attack, Julie and Nigel share an emotional conversation. Feeling like he doesn’t take her seriously, suspicious Nigel demands that Julie reveal why she’s been having so many secretive phone calls lately. She tells him that she’s been looking for a job.

But that’s not the only revelation in store. Julie reminds him that their marriage went through a rough patch five years ago, when she had an affair.

Growing upset, Nigel accuses her of having an affair again. Julie insists she’s telling the truth about the job, but Nigel only grows more upset, and demands that Phil take him on a daytrip to the countryside to unwind.

Phil complies, and the pair take Nigel’s car out into the country, where Nigel reveals what he has in store. But what is Nigel looking for?

Nigel goes looking for his time capsule (Credit: BBC)

Nigel and Phil launch hunt for treasure in EastEnders spoilers

In EastEnders spoilers for tomorrow (Tuesday, September 9), Nigel and Phil continue their escape to the country in EastEnders spoilers for tomorrow, as Nigel searches for a time capsule he and Grant buried as children. Phil is dubious that they’ll find it, and is surprised when Nigel leads them to the exact spot.

As they investigate the contents, Phil and Nigel share a heart-t0-heart regarding their friendship and Nigel’s relationship with Julie.

Does Nigel have cause to no longer trust Julie?

Read more: The 5 biggest questions we still have following this week’s EastEnders