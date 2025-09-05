This week was a rollercoaster of revelations on EastEnders, from the unexpected return of Max Branning to the numerous bombshells dropped regarding Zoe Slater’s past. In events which unfolded over an action-packed week, viewers learned how Zoe had become estranged from her mother, and how she came to meet Max Branning.

However, just as many questions were raised as the soap answered. And, with one resolved mystery, came five more.

Here are the biggest questions we have in the aftermath of EastEnders this week.

The soap revealed that Zoe gave birth to twins in 2006 (Credit: BBC)

1. Who is the father of Zoe’s children?

Among the most shocking of this week’s revelations was the news that Zoe gave birth to twins after leaving Walford. Tragically her little girl didn’t make it, and a confused and upset Zoe also abandoned her son at the hospital.

But who’s the father? A handful of potential candidates have since emerged, with ex-fiancée Anthony Trueman seeming the most likely candidate. Is Anthony the daddy, or does another figure lurk in her chequered past?

Zoe hired sleazy Private Investigator Greg Dolan (Credit: BBC)

2. What happened to Zoe’s son?

As she got to know Max Branning, Zoe revealed that she was trying to find the son she’d given up for adoption. She’d hired a Private Investigator , although he soon turned nasty after trying to extort her for more money.

Zoe’s no closer to finding her lost son, but the soap wouldn’t drop such a bombshell without reason. What became of Zoe’s son after being abandoned in 2006?

And where is he now?

Zoe claims she’s still hard-up for cash (Credit: BBC)

3. What does Zoe still need the money for?

Zoe’s deal with Dolan came to a sudden end when he tried to sexually assault her in his even-grubbier flat. Smashing a lamp over his head, she fled the scene, leaving him for dead.

As it turns out, he survived, but why does Zoe still need the money? Is she still hoping to pay off Greg Dolan? Or does she simply need the funds to get to safety?

Does anyone remember Dermott Dolan? (Credit: BBC)

4. Does she know about Luke Slater?

Amid Zoe’s shocking twin revelation, a chapter from EastEnders’ own history re-emerged. We’re talking of Kat and Alfie: Redwater, the lesser-remembered EastEnders spin-off which revealed that Zoe’s own twin brother (!) was residing in Ireland as a murderous Priest named Dermott Dolan.

The soap has done much to brush the events of Redwater under the rug, making it unlikely that they’ll ever revisit that particular thread. Still, Zoe’s gasp of ‘he’s alive!’ had fans wondering. While this was likely in reference to Greg Dolan (and is that name a coincidence too), all this talk about twins has us wondering whether EastEnders is headed for a Luke Slater return.

Zoe filled Max in on her past (Credit: BBC)

5. What happened to Abi Jr?

As Zoe met Max in a swanky London bar, the two former Walford residents swapped notes on their pasts. Max then revealed that his granddaughter, Abi Jr, is now living with his ex-wife.

When we last heard of Abi Jr, she was in Max’s custody after he left Walford. That seems to have changed now, but with which ex-wife is Abi residing? Is it with ex-wife Tanya – Abi, Lauren and Oscar’s mother – or Tanya’s sister and other ex-wife, (plus Abi Jr’s original guardian) Rainie?

