EastEnders this week dropped the bombshell revelation that Zoe Slater gave birth to twins after leaving Walford – putting ex-fiancée Anthony Trueman in the running to be their father. In last night’s episode (Thursday, September 4), Zoe revealed to Max Branning that she’d had kids in 2006… but who was the father?

In the wake of last week’s episodes, fans are convinced that it could be Anthony Trueman.

Here’s all the clues so far as to why he could be the father.

Anthony was reunited with his ex this week (Credit: BBC)

Did Anthony father Zoe’s twins?

Following this week’s bombshells, fans took to social media to share their theories on the twins’ paternity. And, in a list which also included Den Watts and son Dennis Rickman, Anthony soon rose to the top of the pile.

“So she was in debt because she was trying to look out for her son and TRUSTED MAX? Good he’s not the father so this just leads to Anthony,” wrote one fan on X.

“Anthony’s baby I’d say,” said another.

A third agreed: “the way Zoe reacted when she saw Anthony Truman treating her on the floor at The Vic says to me he’s the father.”

“Could it be Anthony (as they did have a relationship and could have reunited),” asked another.

Could it be true?

A flashback revealed that Zoe gave birth to twins in 2006 (Credit: BBC)

All the ‘clues’ so far that Anthony is the daddy

Following the shooting, Zoe shared an awkward reunion with Anthony. As Zoe lay bleeding out on the floor of The Vic, Anthony revealed that he now had a wife and children of his own.

And, to many, Zoe’s reaction seemed remarkably suspicious (dismissing the fact she literally had a bullet in her abdomen at the time). Add to that, when she first stepped foot in The Vic on Tuesday, her visible discomfort at seeing Anthony again.

While Anthony and Zoe broke up well before 2006, they could very well have reconnected off-screen over the years, resulting in her pregnancy.

Furthermore, the timelines for Den and Dennis just don’t make sense. Zoe had Den’s baby aborted in early 2005, so the twins’ birth date of 2006 simply wouldn’t add up. Meanwhile, Dennis famously refused to touch Zoe during her fake pregnancy at the same time, so it’s unlikely they were subsequently intimate enough for her to get pregnant.

Zoe could very well have met another, as yet unknown, character at some point in 2005, but for now Anthony is the most likely suspect.

