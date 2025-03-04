EastEnders spoilers for next week: First look as Harvey cheats on Jean with Kathy

In EastEnders spoilers for next week, Harvey cheats on Jean Slater with friend Kathy Beale – but, will it remain a secret?

Elsewhere, Bianca tries to get Sonia to attend Reiss’ funeral.

All this and more in EastEnders spoilers.

1. Emotions high on the day of Reiss’ funeral

Bianca worries about Sonia as she sees that she’s struggling. Kathy and Bianca then discuss whether Sonia should go to Reiss’ funeral or not.

Bianca suggests to Sonia that she should go to the funeral but Sonia doesn’t want to listen. But, Debbie’s mum Brenda then turns up and has a heartfelt chat with Sonia…

On the day of Reiss’ funeral, Bianca tries to lift Sonia’s spirits by organising a baby shower for her at Harry’s Barn.

Tensions are high though and soon enough Bianca’s raging at Nicola after she makes an offensive comment…

EastEnders spoilers next week: 2. Nicola’s a desperate woman

Nicola and Zack meet up at Harry’s Barn to discuss their situation. Afterwards, Nicola books a holiday to Spain to flee from her troubles, but Teddy doesn’t want to go.

The truth might be on the verge of coming out though when Sharon and Nicola get into a huge confrontation at Harry’s Barn, in front of Harry, Teddy and Barney…

3. Kathy and Harvey get closer

With his efforts failing to impress an overwhelmed Jean, Harvey seeks comfort in his friend – Kathy.

Later on, Kathy arranges an event for the Walford men to grieve Martin before sharing a moment with Harvey after visiting Rocky.

Harvey then suggests that Kathy asks to cater for Martin’s funeral, but the idea is dampened when it’s revealed that Ruby has already found someone else to do the job.

Having a picnic at the allotments together, the line between friendship and romance is blurred as Kathy and Harvey kiss…

4. Kat and Alfie get to the bottom of things

With Tommy talking to his online friend, Kat and Alfie get him to open up about who he’s speaking to. Later on, Kat struggles to process the revelation whilst Alfie is more optimistic about the situation. But, who is Tommy’s friend?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

