Jean is currently in Greece with Stacey in EastEnders whilst Harvey stays behind in Walford with friend, Kathy, keeping him company.

Jean and Harvey have been trying to repair their broken relationship recently.

And, now fans reckon that a new love triangle is in the works for Harvey and two other Walford women…

Jean and Harvey have hit a rough patch (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Harvey and Jean’s relationship

EastEnders viewers will know that Jean and Harvey’s relationship has crumbled recently.

When Harvey started sneaking around and giving Maya money, Jean found out and was livid with Harvey’s lies.

She then ended their relationship but later decided to slowly forgive Harvey.

Kathy then went on to win a holiday to Greece via a radio competition. Harvey had helped her answer the winning question.

Harvey gifted the holiday to Jean and Stacey as she didn’t feel comfortable going with Harvey with their relationship as it was.

Now, with Jean in Greece, Harvey has been hanging about with Kathy… ‘as friends.’

Is this what the interactive episode will be about? (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Harvey love triangle in the works?

EastEnders recently announced that there will be a special live episode of the soap in February 2025 to mark the soap’s 40th anniversary.

There will also be an interactive part of this episode beforehand, allowing viewers to vote on how they’d like a love story to pan out. The most-voted for option will then be included in the live episode.

Now, fans reckon that this love story will revolve around Harvey, Jean and Kathy.

One fan said: “What if I told you I think Kathy, Harvey and Jean will be the subject of the interactive vote for the 40th.”

Another person replied: “I fear you might be right.”

A third viewer added: “You may be onto something.”

A fourth person finished: “Think you might’ve called it.”

