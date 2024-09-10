5 hopes for EastEnders live episode ahead of soap’s 40th anniversary

Yesterday evening (Monday, September 9), EastEnders revealed that the soap will be airing a live episode to mark its upcoming 40th anniversary.

The soap’s 40th will take place in February 2025, and the soap has big things planned to mark the occasion.

Here’s everything we hope will happen in EastEnders’ special live 40th episode!

Bring back our Shirl! (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders live episode: 1. A big return

Maybe we’re being greedy for asking for ANOTHER return after the soap has treated us to so many recently.

But, surely another big one must be on its way for the 40th, no? We’re expecting huge things to celebrate four decades of Easties on our screens… and we would love to see a few more former Walford favourites back on the Square.

We’re hoping for a Shirley Carter return but… we wouldn’t mind a few more former faces added to the mix too! Please!

So, ‘How’s Adam?’ (Credit: BBC)

2. A reference to the 30th

EastEnders’ live week for the 30th will forever be iconic, with viewers finally finding out what actually happened to Lucy Beale.

But, one thing will always come to mind when we think of the live episode… ‘How’s Adam?’ Yes, a line saw Jo Joyner’s Tanya accidentally say ‘How’s Adam?’ (referencing Adam Woodyatt) instead of ‘How’s Ian?,’ because with live TV, slight slip ups are to be expected.

This moment was TV gold, unintentionally birthing yet another fan favourite EastEnders catchphrase. And, we’re hoping that the 40th episode will pay a slight tribute to this moment by referencing it in someway. How could it not?

We expect lots of drama! (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders live episode: 3. Lots of drama

Obviously, in former live episodes on the soap, EastEnders served us with LOTS of drama! And, we’re hoping that this time will be no different.

We are ready to be hooked to our screens, and we’re ready to gasp, cry and scream. We’d love a few twists and turns thrown in for good measure. That’s quality TV right there.

Kat and Alfie reunion? (Credit: BBC)

4. A love story people are invested in

So, EastEnders confirmed yesterday that the live episode will centre around a love story. And, viewers get to decide the outcome.

Now, we’re really hoping that the love story in question is between characters we’re really invested in.

We’d love it if Kat was reunited with Alfie, or if Mick returned (we refused to believe he’s actually dead), and ran into Linda’s arms again. This love story needs to tug on our heartstrings and actually be a LOVE rather than lust story. Yes, that does mean that we don’t want the Cindy/ Junior and Ian love triangle at the centre for this one.

Viewers need to feel like the characters’ fates are in their hands (Credit: BBC)

5. Options that could actually change EVERYTHING

One unique aspect of next year’s live episode is that viewers will be able to vote for multiple endings, with the one that receives the most votes being included in the episode.

With this in mind, these options need to be VERY different from each other. This would mean that the fate of the characters would actually be in the audience’s hands. They could really have the power to dictate which way a whole storyline plays out. So, please make the options extreme. We beg.

