EastEnders opinion: Reiss ‘death by bathtub’ and Sonia reaction was the best ending, fans declare

Last night in EastEnders (Wednesday, February 19), killer Reiss Colwell met a rather fitting death and fans couldn’t stop laughing.

In the hour-long episode, Reiss wanted to help Sonia when she went into labour inside the crumbling Vic. But, Bianca then pushed him to the floor…

And he then got crushed to his death by a bathtub. Fans think it was the best ending for the character, and we agree!

Reiss was crushed to death by a bathtub (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Reiss Colwell’s death

After crashing his car into the barrel store of The Vic and causing a huge explosion at the pub, Reiss managed to crawl out of the wreckage.

But then, he heard Bianca and Grant go back inside to search for Sonia so he then followed them.

With Sonia going into labour, Reiss wanted to stay to help her deliver the baby but Bianca and Lauren weren’t having it.

Bianca, armed with a rolling pin, then shoved Reiss away but he ended up falling to the ground. After a near-miss from some falling debris, Reiss joked that Bianca’s efforts to finish him off hadn’t worked.

But, the joke was on him as he got hit by a bathtub falling from the ceiling and was crushed to his death.

Fans loved the ending to the character (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders opinion: Fans praise soap for best Reiss comeuppance

Fans have loved seeing Reiss met his end by ‘death by bathtub’ and have also loved Sonia’s reaction to his death… ‘Good.’

The whole scene was really comical and had gone down a treat with viewers.

One fan commented: “Reiss killed by a bathtub! I love that for him!,” whilst another added: “I’m a bad person. Why did I giggle when that thing fell on Reiss?”

A third viewer added: “Sonia’s ‘GOOD’ when she realised Reiss was dead made me CACKLE. She was sooo tired of that man and his wicked ways.”

And, we have to agree with these fans. Whilst we would’ve loved to see Reiss go to prison for his murder of Debbie and treatment of Bianca, it was rather fitting to see him get killed by a bathtub.

It was true karma that Reiss died in such a way, considering that Debbie had a stroke in the bath and ended up in a coma because of it before being killed by Reiss. EastEnders really went full circle with this one and we have to applaud it!

Read more: EastEnders spoilers for next week: First look as The Queen Vic goes up in flames

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

What do you think? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!