EastEnders reveals exit for Jake and Chrissie in iPlayer episode – but there’s a twist

WARNING: The article below is packed full of spoilers for EastEnders today, which is already available to stream on BBC iPlayer, but has yet to air on terrestrial television, and sees Jake and Chrissie exit Walford.

If you thought Jasmine’s arrest was the biggest twist coming out of Walford today, think again.

While plenty of viewers suspected her days of freedom were numbered, the fallout from Anthony’s death sends shockwaves through The Vic and ends with Jake and Chrissie fleeing the Square.

Here’s how it all unfolds.

Kat is still reeling from Jasmine’s confession yesterday (Credit: BBC)

Kat sees Jasmine for who she really is

As Kat reels from Jasmine’s murder confession, Jasmine finally reveals exactly what happened the night Anthony died.

She tells Kat she acted in self-defence and that Zoe would be dead if she hadn’t intervened.

However, it’s all too much for Kat to take in. She tries to think of a way to get Zoe out of prison, while also keeping Jasmine safe. But as the reality of what Jasmine is saying hits, the truth dawns on Kat.

Remembering that Jasmine came back to the Vic with Chrissie less than an hour after Anthony was killed, Kat now realises that her granddaughter did this knowing that Anthony was dead upstairs.

She blames Jasmine for turning the screw on Zoe, all while knowing that Zoe was dealing with Anthony’s unexplained death.

Kat is incredulous that Jasmine returned to the scene of the crime and calls her cold and calculated. But while the pair are arguing, Chrissie arrives and demands to know what is going on.

Jasmine thinks they should frame Chrissie for Anthony’s murder (Credit: BBC)

Jake and Chrissie panic in EastEnders

Desperate to clear her name, Chrissie asks Kat what she is going to do with Jasmine now. But Kat protects Jasmine and tells Chrissie that she didn’t kill Anthony.

Later, when they’re alone again, Jasmine questions why Kat didn’t tell Chrissie the truth. Kat admits she wants to keep the secret close to home while they make a plan.

Jasmine points out that she has a video of what happened the night Anthony died and that it will prove she acted in self-defence. However, when they go downstairs to get Jasmine’s bag, it is missing.

As everyone searches The Vic for the missing bag, Jasmine freaks out and runs.

Jasmine’s arrest causes drama in EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

Kat makes a tough call

Kat is devastated that Jasmine has done another runner so soon after confessing. Big Mo and Sam are shocked to learn Jasmine is guilty, and while Kat tries to get her head around things, Sam points out Jasmine is running rings around the whole family and that Kat needs to fight fire with fire.

But before Sam can say more, Jasmine walks back into the pub with the murder weapon.

After confessing to killing Anthony with a salt lamp, Jasmine gives it to Kat in a bag. She suggests they should wipe her prints off of it and use it to frame Chrissie.

However, as Jasmine is forming a plan to stay out of prison, Kat looks guilty as the police arrive.

Jasmine is stunned that Kat has called the police, and Kat tries to reason that she thought she had run away again, and she needs to get Zoe out of prison.

As Jasmine begs Oscar to find her phone and help her prove she’s telling the truth, more drama is unfolding outside the pub.

Chrissie is shocked when Jake proposes (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Jake and Chrissie’s exit is sealed

Meanwhile, Chrissie tells Jake their relationship is over after he nearly tricked her into confessing to a murder she did not commit.

Jake races off, saying he has something to sort out. Alone, Chrissie considers going to the police about Danny’s death. But before she can make the call, Jake returns with a proposal.

Initially, she turns him down, insisting they only work when they are united. Eventually, Jake convinces her he wants to make things right, and she accepts.

Just as they share a kiss, the police arrive.

Convinced she has been framed by Kat and Jasmine, Chrissie panics. In a dramatic final twist, she and Jake make a swift exit from Walford. Will they find the fresh start they are hoping for?

